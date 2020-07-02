Social media influencer Kirill Korshikov enters the music scene

The Social Dance TV channel creator Kirill Korshikov tells his story of becoming a DJ. Social dance videographer and entrepreneur, our protagonist made his first acquaintance with dance music during his childhood, when he started practicing ballroom dancing. Dance and music are closely interwoven and it's no secret that a good dance becomes even better if it goes accompanied by high-quality rhythms.
That's why some years later, while participating in dancing competitions all around the world, Kirill started creating a collection of his most favourite melodies, that grew into an impressive compilation of samba, cha-cha-cha, rumba and other Latin dance genres. The overall quality of his collection was such high, that fellow students from the dance academy he attended often asked him to put on music tracks from his music library, trusting his choice and taste. Sometimes many prominent DJ's that performed on ballroom dance tournaments exchanged different rare music melodies with him, as he always had something exquisite to offer.
As years went by, Kirill's immersion in the dance music world became even deeper. Once, while surfing the Web, he came across a peculiar melody, similar to samba, but somehow different, with a distinct stirring and fiery rhythm that caught his attention. That was the way he first got to know salsa music, the track was "Betece" by "Africando", released back in 2000, the same year as the iconic dance movie "Salsa" was. Thanks to this lucky circumstance, hero of our story took a fancy to salsa and discovered the amazing world of social dances. His collection of ballroom dance music became complemented with melodies of salsa and bachata.
Afterwards, working as a DJ on local salsa and bachata parties, Kirill Korshikov continued to share his music tastes with the audience, and soon realized that releasing his own music track would be the next logical step in his fascinating journey across the world of dance music. In June 2020, his first remix, made in the "Trap" genre, was released. The selected track was "Iglesia Rumbera" of La Maxima 79. The remix reinvigorated the popularity of the original melody, that made its debut in 2015.