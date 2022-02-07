Social Media Marketing Empowers Me, States Javeed Iqbal, Adept Social Media Marketer

A very valuable quote from Deborah Eastman states, “Word-of-mouth marketing isn’t about giving customers talking points as if they were brand spokespeople. It’s about delivering an exceptional customer experience that makes customers want to recommend you.” The aforementioned quote clearly states the importance and essence of marketing. As we are diving deep into the global village of network connections, Social Media is the most relevant tool of marketing. Social Media Marketing is the fastest growing and one of the most preferred mediums of marketing, nowadays. Javeed Iqbal is an accomplished and expert Social Media Marketer.
At present, Javeed Iqbal is working as a Social Media Marketer in a reputed Digital Media Agency in Pakistan is known for proficiency and providing expert solutions. He did his Post-Graduation from a well-respected university in the U.K. in Strategic Marketing Communication. He is well-experienced in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Google Ads, Email Marketing and Digital Project management through developing marketing campaigns for companies. He has worked with numerous clients and has achieved only happy feedback. He is dedicated and devoted to his job. Javeed Iqbal has always thought highly of the digital space. He says that it is fascinating that we can do anything from just sitting in front of the screen. As a child, the thought of spending time on Social Media platforms entertained him.
He says,” I am so fortunate to be a part of the digital space; not everyone gets the chance to do something they love and enjoy and also make a living out of it. Social Media Marketing empowers me. Now, I know that I am able to change peoples’ perspectives and help brands and businesses grow. It gives me immense pleasure that I am part of so many success stories”. He states that initially, people around him only criticised that he was just wasting his time and the capital invested in him. But, he stood up for his dreams and passion.
“I knew this is what I wanted and just dived into it. It was tough overcoming all the struggles and adversaries, but I did it. Today, all those who looked down on me are astonished by my growth trajectory. Many ask me how to do it. I am glad that I did not let peoples’ opinions dictate me.”