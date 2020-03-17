Social Media Marketing Expert Rahul Borole Explains How Creativity Is Important To Stay Relevant In The Market

Creativity in work can take many different forms and a creative mind is what makes an individual different from others. Innovative things have always captured everyone’s attention and Rahul Borole did the same with his work as a photographer and a social media marketing expert. He discovered his passion for photography since school and learnt the basic photography by clicking pictures in his cell phone. To understand about lighting and camera angles, he tutored himself by watching videos on YouTube. With a B.Com degree from Shiv Chhatrapati College, his work is completely different from his qualification.
Moreover, the 29-year old is also the BJP Youth District President Social Media, Aurangabad. He experimented and improved his photography skills by clicking pictures of his school friends for free. Later, he ventured himself into a lot of projects like wedding shoots, model shoots, indoor and outdoor shoots, product shoots, corporate shoots and so on. Besides these, the young man who has great connections in politics has clicked many well-known politicians of India including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Raosaheb Danve among others. Recommendations and positive word of mouth about his work have helped him work with such big names of India.
Simultaneously with photography, he is also working as a social media marketer. He owns a company named RB Social Media Marketing Agency which helps many small-scale brands to grow on the internet. Rahul has built his presence on almost every social media platform including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Linkedin and TikTok. “As a creative person, you should have not one but many options opened. In this field, you need to be different to stay in the race and I am learning new skills to keep myself relevant in the market”, quoted Borole. Apart from this, he also plans to get into advertising and public relations by the next year.