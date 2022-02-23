Sohail Tariq says, "All your dreams come true, if one has courage to pursue them"

Sohail Tariq has marked his journey as a successful entrepreneur in E-Commerce and Drop Shipping. However, before one decide’s to take the plunge, it’s important to understand the e-commerce dropshipping model—with its benefits and risks.
At the first hand let me introduce you to what is E-Commerce Dropshipping ?
E-commerce dropshipping is a business model where you, as a seller, can sell items without keeping them in stock. Instead, you partner up with manufacturers who ship items directly to the customers who place orders through your website. One of the classic example you can related is of Amazon.
Sohail Tariq encourages people from small cities to since his intent is to see their commitment with work and convert it a long time partnership. He says one should not indulge into this ecommerce platform if they are not willing for hard work and perseverance. This has been key to his self-made man and being a successful entrepreneur.
With his commitment and hard work Sohail Tariq today handles 200+ Drop Shipping Accounts, 100 wholesales accounts. For one who aims big the road of success is endless, he also handles 50 amazon PL projects and 30 Walmart accounts for 200+ clients. He became a successful entrepreneur earning live hood for his 250 employees. Coming across with a rich experience of 22 years Sohail Tariq is also a Chartered Accountant, Freelancer and Entrepreneur. Apart from being successful in e-commerce he is a book reader and traveller.
Sohail Tariq says Walmart is relatively new but is going to be as attractive as Amazon. After developing insights to Walmart from 1.5 year’s experience he is all set to move towards it. His race to expand the reach and becoming successful in ecommerce application continues and he is coming up with another training course, WM DS Training Course.
So if you’re having trouble coming up with the perfect business name, it’s normal. This guide will walk you through how to brainstorm your business – Sohail Tariq.