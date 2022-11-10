Solana And Big Eyes Are Bringing A Change To The Blockchain Industry

Blockchain technology is considered the backbone of cryptocurrency. Many cryptocurrencies would not exist without the solid foundation of the blockchain. The blockchain technology helps to store transaction records in several databases in a network that encourages peer-to-peer. The blockchain also allows the electronic exchange of assets and keeps track of all activities in a manner that is readily available for review. The information is always available on the distributed ledger for review by all, providing a clear and transparent system. As the importance of the blockchain cannot be overemphasized, improvements made by crypto assets are always welcome. Two coins that have made a significant improvement to the blockchain technology are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes (BIG).
SOLANA (SOL) The High Performance Crypto
Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency platform with a public chain that runs on smart contracts. The platform is a prime example of cryptocurrency assets that rely heavily on blockchain technology. With its great reliance on blockchain technology, Solana (SOL) has made several improvements to make it even better. The Solana (SOL) blockchain has high performance and offers its users efficiency, speed, security, stability, and almost zero transaction fees.
With the unique improvements Solana (SOL) has made to the blockchain technology, it is only to be expected that many crypto users and investors believe highly in the coin. Analysts believe the value of Solana (SOL) will only surge as time goes on.
Many other cryptocurrencies have copied and replicated the unique additions to the Solana (SOL) network. This is why Solana (SOL) is considered one of the best coins to invest in long-term. Solana (SOL) is a minefield of numerous developments. With its various opportunities, there is no doubt that Solana (SOL) is going to increase in value as time goes by.
BIG EYES (BIG) The New Meme Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) is a unique crypto asset that has built on existing knowledge to create an improved system for utility and experience. The coin is a community asset that is determined to enrich its community by shifting wealth to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Apart from its foray into the DeFi system, Big Eyes (BIG) is also planning to integrate its system into self-propagating blockchain technology.
Although it is a meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG) is planning to expand into the NFT sector of the crypto market. By making use of NFTs, the platform will be able to offer its users access to more content and events. The coin's uniqueness is not just limited to its shift into the DeFi world. It is also a meme coin that detoured from the common dog theme and instead took its inspiration from a cat. Following the cat theme, the coin is incredibly cute and welcoming to crypto users.
The coin might be new, but it is growing fast within the crypto community. By using a dedicated social media campaign, Big Eyes (BIG) is catching the eyes and winning the hearts of many crypto investors and traders worldwide.
To gain the bonus tokens, use the code: BUYEYES895
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.