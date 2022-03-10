Solanium: Growing as a decentralized platform on the Solana blockchain

March 10: The Solanium project is looked forward to by many and is surprising people with its SLIM token.
It is incredible to learn about the massive growth that a few industries have been experiencing, especially since the last few years. Among them, the digital financial sector is one that has perhaps seen the most advent and development for multiple reasons. It led to the emergence and growth of different decentralized platforms as well. Serving as one of the best examples of one such powerful platform is Solanium. This platform has been looked upon by many currently, which is why it has been making massive headlines already and developed more intrigue in users around the world. The Solanium platform is a decentralized platform on the Solana blockchain and will be introducing time-weighed token staking, decentralized funding, and governance voting to the Solana ecosystem.
It has been growing as a full-service platform for Solana with DEX and transaction management and integrated wallet, where all of the significant Solana wallets will be supported. It will also extend to any connected wallet with inline wallet management. It will help in enriching the experience of the users as they will not have to leave the platform for managing token accounts or checking their token balances, etc.. Any changes will be reflected on the forum, while experienced users can still manage their wallets through their wallet provider.
Starting with the first phase, Trade, it will launch a custom GUI for the Serum DEX, and finalized pools will create a Serum market and start trading. Their SLIM tokens enter the picture in the Staking phase, which can be locked with a maximum lockdown of one year. This will enable users to receive an xSLIM balance. Also, these tokens are not transferable, and the xSLIM tokens qualify the user for fee distribution, exclusive or early pool access, and voting rights. Next is Pools, which is considered the platform's core function. Here, anyone with a Solana wallet can create a pool for distributing an SPL token. The first phase of the Governance will consist of a centralized solution and blockchain voting. A centralized app will enable users to sign with a wallet and vote. In Token distribution, both seed and private sale rounds are distributed over different participants, and with this, they are trying to create the fairest token distribution.
