Solo Female Travelers Guide to Sikkim

Traveling is a way of life for many people. It's liberating, enlightening, entertaining, thrilling, and a valuable learning opportunity. An exhilarating voyage to your desired destination not only brings back nice memories but also rejuvenates and revitalizes the explorer within you.
People usually travel in groups with family and friends, but solo travel has become one of the most popular ways to see and discover a new place. You can even use a reputed agency like esikkimtourism.in if you are traveling solo for the first time and unsure about new adventures.
Whether you're a working professional, a travel blogger, a student, a stay-at-home mom, an artist, or a wanderer, the solo travel community is comprised of members from all walks of life.
The solo travel community is a vibrant and ever-growing tribe of travelers. The world has realized that it is a friendly place for solo travelers and trip seekers who are eager to explore the destinations in their truest form.
A new trend
The solo female travel community on the Sikkim circuit has grown significantly over the years. This can be credited to a new paradigm shift in how women view solo travel and are willing to step outside their comfort zone and travel alone with confidence and style.
In a world of instant gratification, this generation of women is exploring the world with an adventurous spirit that has become increasingly prevalent.
However, they have learned that whether you travel solo as a convenient means of traveling or out of necessity, you know to live carefully and free yourself from the constructs of what is expected.
A new aspiring breed of solo female travelers shares their experiences through blogs, videos, and other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. There's no better place to get inspiration for your next solo adventure than these places.
Sikkim is one of India's most popular destinations for solo female travelers. In this post, let us help you with a ready-to-follow guide to discover this hidden gem of the northeast and give you a reason to visit the beautiful Sikkim.
How to reach Sikkim
Surrounded by three international borders, namely China, Nepal, Bhutan, and one national border of West Bengal, Sikkim is well connected via road, trains, and air.
Tucked away in easternmost India, Sikkim is a wonderland of natural and manmade attractions. It is the perfect destination for those that love to travel solo and explore every inch of a place.
Gangtok, Sikkim's picturesque capital, happens to be the center point to start your exciting journey.
• Air
The historic Bagdogra airport is 124 kilometers from Gangtok.
Apart from hiring a cab or taking a bus from Bagdogra, you can also take a 20-minute helicopter journey to Gangtok.
In addition, Sikkim's first airport, Pakyong, which is only 35 kilometers from the state capital, has opened, but there are now only a few flights available.
• Train
A rail journey is not only the most cost-effective option to visit this majestic state in the northeast, but it also allows you to enjoy the picturesque splendor en route, which is an added bonus.
There are two nearest railway stations, namely Jalpaiguri and Siliguri in West Bengal, 188 km and 145 km far from Gangtok.
Regular cab and bus services are provided, and depending on the departure point, it takes 4 to 6 hours to reach the state capital.
• Road
Sikkim is connected with the rest of India by National Highway 31 A, whether you wish to travel via bus, car, or an adventurous bike trip.
Accommodation
Across the major Sikkim towns, there are a range of affordable, safe, and hygienic lodging facilities. The land of the thunder dragon is more popularly known as Sikkim, the abode of Gods. It has been the center of attraction for hikers, nature lovers, and adventure seekers for over centuries.
You will be spoiled for choice, with everything from bed & breakfasts to homestays run by locals that provide all the essentials such as exquisite food, bathing, and comfortable bedding.
The best thing is that you get to live like a local in these homestays, experiencing the daily lives of the prominent and colorful tribal culture as well as visiting off-the-beaten-path spots only locals know about.
As a solo traveler, you also have an option to stay in good hostels, providing accommodation in a female, mixed dorm, or a private room.
These community hostels help you connect with other fellow travelers and also organize recreational activities and events for the guests to make their stay interesting and exciting.
If budget is not a constraint, then there are five-star resorts and hotels inviting you to check-in and indulge in the lap of luxury while enjoying your stay.
Things to do
Sikkim has so much to offer female solo travelers that they'll wonder why they waited so long to visit this fantastic place.
You may now be an adrenalin thrill-seeker or someone who simply wants to sit back and relax while taking in the beauty and soaking in the local vibe of this magnificent northeastern state.
If you're in search of new destinations to get away from the mundane work-life, Sikkim is a definite must on your bucket list. Its serene ambiance, along with the cool climate, makes it the top-most destination for any pleasure trip and adventure sports activity. With abundant possibilities available to explore, you can take your pick from several options depending on your interest.
Climb the mountains, camp in the lush green fields, sail through the wild river rafting rapids, walk along a nature trail, study the different fauna, take a dip in the hot springs, and enjoy the panoramic view by paragliding or skiing in the winter. The list goes on and on for the adventurous souls.
Sikkim's contradicting image is attributed to its picturesque landscape of shimmering snow peaks, terraced rice fields, flowery meadows, and traditional monasteries, and being home to some of the most pristine wildlife sanctuaries and natural hot springs.
The enchanting fauna coupled with alluring flora or the raw simplicity and splendor it exhibits leaves you spellbound.