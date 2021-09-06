Some Natural Ways to Fight PCOS/PCOD

Polycystic Ovarian Diseases (PCOD), also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a most common and rising problem of today. It is a condition that affects woman’s hormonal levels. PCOD/PCOS are a group of syndrome that affect woman ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone. It is a very common disease in women from age group f 12 to 44.
Women with PCOD problem produce higher amounts of male hormones and this hormonal imbalances causes them skip menstrual periods, excessive hair growth on face and body and can even cause baldness.
Ayurveda has always been there for our rescue and Namyaa Lifesciences Aarthva Kshaya, an ayurvedic supplement naturally relives symptoms of PCOS and PCOD. Its special formulation is the combination of Indian herbs like Neem, Aloe Vera, Pippali, Shastravedi, etc.
Karan Gupta, Director Namyaa Lifesciences said, “Aarthva Kshaya is a certified supplement and taking it regularly will help in addressing hormonal imbalances, regularising the menstrual cycle and increasing fertility. Our Ayurvedic formula is free from an side- effects as it has no harmful preservatives, chemicals artificial fragrances, etc.”
Taking care and treating the issue of PCOD/PCOS on time is very necessary, as even a tiny delay can lead to several issues as severe as fertility problems. So improving the lifestyle with the combination of Ayurveda will be the best way to fight the problem.