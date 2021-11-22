South Africa’s IFX Brokers Spell Trust & Commitment through Transparent Trading

November 22: The main qualities that a client looks for in a broker or a trading firm are commitment, transparency and trust. It is, therefore, heartening to learn that IFX Brokers, a South-Africa based online trading broker system, was founded on these values. The company has come to represent all this and more for its clients the world over.
Offering business on a single trading platform, MetaTrader 4, IFX presents opportunities for enhanced functionality management, which also includes a multilingual interface, tools for comprehensive analysis and a multiple charts setup. The platform is further open to customization so that the client can adjust the data and tabs as per their own preference and requirement. You can access the IFX interface as a desktop application for Windows and Mac computers as well as through a mobile application designed for Android and iOS devices.
The one-stop trading and investing experience that IFX provides is trusted by private as well as institutional traders. Its customers vouch for the cutting-edge MetaTrader 4 trading interface, which is suitable to be used for a number of financial products like forex, indices, energy metals, commodities, futures, etc.
Even though the company offers limited options for assets, deposits and withdrawal, being registered with the local Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) means your investments are in safe hands with their brokers. Since IFX deals in a variety of financial assets like metals, energies and futures, clients can keep their portfolios diversified and, thus, profitable to a large extent.
Clients interested in opening an account with IFX have three options – IFX Standard, IFX Raw and IFX Islamic. Besides, there is also a “demo account” facility for interested clients. Every account at IFX has access to more than 70 currency pairs, gold and silver, oil, and natural gas, catering to the clients’ trading needs. One thing to be noted is that the IFX Islamic Account is a swap-free account while being free of Riba or interest. For all the account types, the minimum deposit is variable. For IFX Standard account, the minimum deposit is $100, for a RAW account, it is $250, and for an Islamic account, it is $100.
It doesn’t take long to open an account with the IFX Brokers, though the approval comes after the company practices due diligence to look into the client’s antecedents. You might have to provide verification documents such as proof of residence, which can be sent over an email, making the whole process secure. Once you provide your personal/financial information, describe your trading needs and confirm your identity as well as citizenship, IFX will open your account and you are ready to trade in the four base currencies – GBP, USD, EUR and ZAR.
So, if you are looking for a trusted trading partner to earn from your savings and investments, head to IFX Brokers.