Speaking Roses coming soon in India with their exclusive University to teach the art of printing.

Speaking Roses announces opening India’s vast market to its complement of 54 other countries whose entrepreneurs have found the Speaking Roses patented method of printing onto live and silk flowers, edible food, and other eye-catching items to be fun, exciting, and profitable. The Speaking Roses launch campaign starts with multiple media outlets on November 1, 2019.
Speaking Roses will be launching the India campaign offering new licensees the opportunity to attend their exclusive Speaking Roses University where they will learn the art and technology of printing on real and silk flowers, edible foodstuffs, and many other amazing surfaces transforming ordinary, everyday items into beautiful, personal, and meaningful keepsakes.
Speaking Roses knows entrepreneurs in India will love this amazing opportunity to become the first licensees for this one-of-a-kind technology. Using patented printing technology available only to Speaking Roses licensees, printing names, corporate logos, art, phrases, and other printable messaging can be accomplished quickly and easily. With over 17 years of experience working closely with licensees all over the globe, Speaking Roses provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses to capitalize on a valuable and enjoyable enterprise.
Rene’ Rodriguez, Speaking Roses founder and CEO, commented “Our expansion into India is both exciting and challenging! Never before have we found ourselves at the doorstep of one of the largest B2B and B2C markets in the world. We know we will find great success with our new l icensees as we have already found with the thousands of happy and successful licensees currently using our high-quality products in over 50 countries around our planet.”
Featured in over 500 publications and appearing on national programs like Ellen DeGeneres’ daily show, CNBC, and Access Hollywood, Speaking Roses’unique process uses only FDA grade edible inks to produce crisp, clear printing in a variety of colors and designs. Licensees receive full, professional training for using all equipment and materials. Interested parties can learn more by going to www.speakingroses.com online.
Contact Information:
Mr. Vinay Arya – Business Advisor & Representative in India – 91-956-078-3236 or email vinay@speakingroses.com
Mr. Rod Moya - Director of Marketing - 1-801-807-0106 or email info@speakingroses.com