Specialised Bandages: Fractures & Bleeding Emergencies

Discover the most important kinds of first-aid bandages for emergencies involving bleeding and fractures. Discover expert methods for managing a range of injury scenarios.
Introduction
Imagine a day when you finally take a break from the bustling streets of your city and choose to go off-road hiking on a mountain miles away from your place. Just as you are about to reach the starting point of your hike, one of the hikers in your group hurts himself; he ends up with a broken arm and bleeding knees. Would you be scared at first? Of course! But knowing how to provide an immediate first-aid response, including using Hansaplast bandages and the right techniques of first aid for emergencies, can help save a life.
Learning these will help you identify the problem faster and make responses quicker and more efficient. By learning about first aid, you will understand that different types of bandages are specifically designed to address such situations. There are different types of bandages in first aid that address different injuries, including bleeding emergencies as well as broken bones and fractures. In this blog, you will understand the A to Z about first aid bandages for fractures and bleeding emergencies.
Types of First aid Bandages:
As mentioned before, there are different types of bandages for fractures, bleeding, and other related injuries. Let’s explore each of these different types of bandages and learn how to use them correctly.
Roller Bandages: They are typically made from a single continuous strip of breathable and lightweight cotton gauze. These are the most commonly found bandages in the first aid box and are mainly used to hold dressings against wounds. So, if you come across a person with a bleeding arm, elevate their arm and apply pressure to the wound using a sterile roller bandage. Roller bandages have an absorbent barrier, which prevents them from sticking to the wound.
*Pro tip: If the cut is not bleeding excessively, you can even use a dressing plaster to cover the wound and prevent it from bleeding any more.
Triangular Bandages: These are amongst the more versatile types of bandages for fracture that can be found in a first aid kit. Triangular bandages are used in making slings for supporting soft tissue injuries and immobilising broken bones.
Tubular Bandages: These are made of elastic tubes of thick gauze and are designed to be used on a single body part. It can compress, immobilise, or support both, the knee and elbow joints.
Fracture Emergencies:
Fracture and bleeding emergencies can happen to people due to various reasons like accidents, sports injuries, violent abuse, and weak bones that result from diseases. Here are signs that will help you recognise a bone fracture:
- Bruising, severe pain, and swelling.
- Inability to move the affected area.
- In the case of an open fracture, bleeding will occur due to a skin laceration.
- If the fracture occurs in large bones like the pelvis, additional symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and pale skin will be experienced.
- You will observe discolouration of the skin around the affected area.
If someone around you is injured or probably fractured, you must take immediate action and use proper first aid techniques, as this will aid in better recovery and pain management until the professionals reach the spot. Here’s what you can do:
- Control the bleeding (if any) by elevating the affected part and applying pressure to the wounded region using a sterile bandage or a clean cloth.
- If you suspect a broken bone in their neck or back, you must help them stay still. If you suspect a broken bone in one of their limbs, then immobilise the area using a sling or splint.
- Either wrap an ice pack or a piece of cloth with ice cubes in it around the injured area for about 10 minutes at a time.
- You must help the injured get into a comfortable position and encourage them to rest. You can also cover them using a blanket to keep them warm.
- Contact the professionals to reach the site at the earliest.
Types of first-aid bandages for fractures
When it comes to fractures, you must know how to carefully apply the bandage and which is the correct bandage to use.
Compression Bandages: Also known as crepe bandages, these are stretchy bandages that are often used for sprains and fractures and also as pressure bandages. These are most commonly used in first aid as a part of the RICE method and help decrease pain and swelling by limiting blood flow. Here’s what you can use in case of an emergency:
How to wrap an arm or leg?
- Take a rolled-up bandage and hold the bandage in such a way that the start of the bandage is facing up. You can use the Hansaplast Cotton Crepe Bandage for this procedure.
- Ensure that the limb is in a neutral position.
- Begin by wrapping at the furthest end of their limb.
- Continue wrapping the bandage, overlapping the edges by one inch every time you go around.
- When done, you can secure the end using a clip fastener.
How to wrap an ankle?
- Take a rolled-up bandage and hold the bandage in such a way that the start of the bandage is facing up.
- Ensure that the ankle is at a 90-degree angle roughly, and start by wrapping around the ball of the ankle.
- Wrap it several times until you reach the heel.
- Leave the heel exposed and wrap the bandage around the ankle.
- Circle the bandage in a figure-8 pattern around the arch and continue moving down towards the heel on the bottom and the calf at the top.
- When done, you can secure the end using a clip fastener.
How to wrap a wrist?
- Take a rolled-up bandage and hold the bandage in such a way that the start of the bandage is facing up.
- Begin wrapping the bandage around the base of the fingers and further around the hand between the thumb and index finger.
- Continue overlapping and wrapping the bandage towards the wrist.
- When done, you can secure the end using a clip fastener.
In severe cases, the injured may need plaster of Paris. Such plaster bandages can only be applied by medical professionals.
Bleeding emergencies:
Bleeding refers to the loss of blood from the circulatory system and can be either minor or severe, depending on the injury.
- Minor bleeding: these occur with small cuts and abrasions that are not bleeding excessively. Though these may not seem as problematic, it is important to properly use first aid to avoid any unwanted consequences.
- Severe bleeding: Depending on where the wound is on the person's body, even minor injuries can cause severe external bleeding. This can result in shock. In medical terms, shock means that the injured person's blood is no longer circulating properly throughout their body. Shock is a potentially life-threatening medical condition. As a result, it is critical to act quickly to control the bleeding until medical aid by professionals is provided.
Type of Bandage for Bleeding Emergencies
A gauze bandage is most commonly used for bleeding emergencies. These comprise a woven strip of absorbent material that comes in varied sizes. Here’s how you can use gauze bandage to control bleeding:
- Apply pressure to the wound using the gauze pad to stop the bleeding. After a couple of minutes, the blood loss should stop.
- If the blood soaks into the gauze, add more of it and apply more pressure.
- Remove the gauze or cloth only after you have applied pressure for a few minutes to see if the bleeding has stopped. Removing the gauze bandage too frequently will cause the clot to break.
- Seek medical attention if blood spurts from the injury or if it continues to bleed after ten to fifteen minutes of pressure. In such cases, stitches may be required.
Conclusion
One of the easiest ways to perform spontaneous first aid is by keeping a first aid kit handy. You can create your own or choose to invest in products like the Hansaplast My Handy Kit.