[Speed Workouts] Exercises to Improve Speed: Training That Benefits Everyone

If you have clients who are interested by speed and speed training, they're likely athletes. Running in races and striving for personal bests are excellent motivational tools to improve fitness. Clients who have the motivation to go the extra mile to improve their performance are enjoyable to work with, and will make your job a bit more enjoyable.
There are a variety of exercises to help your clients improve their performance, however don't limit the exercises to your spirited runners, or runners. People who love to play pick-up soccer in the park; those who require more energy in order to stay on top of their children as well as your senior clients can benefit from speed training in all activities and sports.
If you have runners in your group it is possible to dig deep and work on specific exercises and workouts that will aid them in becoming quicker. Other clients can include these workouts to mix things up and assist them in developing the strength and endurance required to run faster and be more efficient in everything they perform.
How Is Speed Training?
Speed training is a set of exercises that allow a person to achieve their speed goals. Certain do this by increasing the explosive power of their muscles. When strength is increased, comes the ability to perform. Some athletes improve endurance to speed, which allows athletes to keep up greater speeds for longer durations of time.
Sprints are a type of speed exercise frequently used in training programs. The sprint involves sprinting short distances as quickly as you can. Because the body can't draw in enough oxygen fast enough this is an aerobic exercise.
Speed Training Benefits
Research suggests that while the performance of an athlete is mostly on their genetics however, training can aid (1). The benefits training for speed can provide are:
- Longer stride length, which makes the possibility of covering a greater distance in a shorter amount of time.
- Higher stride frequency, allowing you to walk more quickly
- A boost in running efficiency, as well as aiding in maintaining your speed
- Increased strength in reactive areas, which improves the efficiency of plyometric exercises
- Increased explosive speed, leading to a faster access to muscles' power
- Improved endurance, allowing you to finish a more prolonged exercise or training session
- Motion with greater range, which means greater flexibility and agility
- Stronger bones and stronger tendons lessen the risk of injury to these regions.
Speed training is beneficial to people of all kinds. People who are working towards a marathon may utilize speed training to increase their speed, for example. It is also beneficial for those who are involved in half marathon training , or those who are training for a 10k or 5k.
Training for speed is beneficial to any athlete who participates in hockey, football as well as soccer. Each of these sports relies heavily on speed to achieve peak performance. The athlete needs to be able to perform rapid speed and acceleration. Speed training can help in this.
3 types of speed Training
Training for speed can be divided into three types or categories of training: regular, assisted and resistance.
#1 1: Regular Speed Training
In this form of speed training, there is no outside force, or even resistance are used. The sprinting exercise is an instance of a typical speed-training exercise. The athlete simply tries to cover the distance as fast as they can. There's nothing that can stop them from doing this.
Sprint training is a great training for speed. This type of training for acceleration and start requires you to run as quickly as you can for five to 10 seconds, then an interval of 60-90 seconds for recovery.
Training in speed endurance is a different alternative. It's like sprinting but the running duration is longer. They could last anywhere from 30 seconds to up to 3 minutes.
Other common speed-training options include:
- Tempo runs, which is the pace of your run is about 30 seconds slower per mile than the pace of your 5k race
- High intensity interval training which is a combination of intense exercise and short intervals of recovery
- Side shuffles that can aid in improving the speed of your side and increase your lateral speed
We'll explore the speed exercises for our regular client a bit later in this post.
#2 #3: The Assisted Speed Training
The speed-training type is often referred to as overspeed training. It employs external forces to assist the body improve speed when running. For instance, you could sprint by putting the wind at your back. The air's force will push you forward, which increases your the speed of your stride.
This kind of speed training aids athletes in reaching their maximum speed. It helps with the ability to improve speed and acceleration as well as a small help in the process.
Many exercises fall within the category of assisted speed-training. The most common are:
- Downhill running
- running in the wind with your back
- Towing assistance
- elastic cord to assist in elastic cord assistance for running
- increasing speed when running on treadmills
#3: Resisting Speed Training
Resisted speed training employs the use of some form of resistance during the speed exercise to build the strength of leg muscles and endurance. It also improves muscle stride length. If you run while pulling a sled that is weighted it is resistance-based speed training.
Training exercises for resisted sprints may be:
- Running using the help of a parachute
- Running against elastic bands
- pulling an sled or tire while running
- wearing a weighted jacket when running
- Hill sprints
All of these drills produce resistance when you exercise speed. Certain drills are more challenging than others. Therefore, you should choose the form of resistance that is most appropriate for your or your client's fitness level and desired goals.
This kind of training is best suited for athletes with more experience. The introduction of resistance too soon could increase the risk of injury. It could also make it more difficult for athletes who are less experienced to maintain their proper posture.
Exercise Workouts for Speed to Build Speed
To become a faster runner, you need to be able to run more and be faster. By pushing your limits each week, at least Your running clients will increase their endurance, fitness and speed over time. There are many different types of speed-training exercises and drills that you could do using them:
Hill Sprints
Have your workout outside and look for hills that will give you the ultimate exercise. It is possible to use a treadmill that has an adjustable incline. However, exercising outside is more enjoyable. In-your-face sprints that are uphill at an all-out pace for about 10 to 20 seconds must be followed by a sufficient recuperation time to bring the heart rate a bit lower.
It's an intensive workout, so be sure to take your time easing your runners into the challenge. It doesn't require a particularly steep hill, either. Begin with a small amount, doing only a few reps each exercise, and then build your strength by climbing steeper hills as well as more reps and shorter recovery times.
Interval Runs
Intervals are similar to HIIT exercises. You work with high intensity for a brief period of time, then rest, then repeat the process. When you're able to access a track you can use it to do your interval speed exercises. It is possible to modify an interval exercise for each participant and their fitness level
- Do your best for 50m Walk or jog another 50 meters.
- For 100 meters, run hard Walk or jog 50 meters
- Get up to speed at 150 meters. walk or run for 50 meters
- You can run hard for 200m Walk or do a job for 50 meters
- Re-inforce the work to 50 meters and repeat it once or twice for those who are willing to take on the challenge.
Interval training can also involve longer distances. However, ensure that your participants slow down their speed. For 50 to 200 meters, tough runs must be performed at the full-on pace. For distances of 400 and beyond you should slow the pace by a bit.
Find everything you need be aware of high intensity interval training, and how to incorporate it into the routines of your clients through this thorough ISSA blog article.
Fartleks
This jolly-sounding word translates to speed game in Swedish. It's a fitting name since the purpose behind Fartlek exercises is build fitness and speed in a fun manner. The concept is to alternate running fast and jogging but not with a specific program.
So, for example you could be able to run in two minutes. You could then jog for oneminute, run quickly for 5 minutes, and then run for 3 minutes, etc. Also, you could choose something far away such as a mailbox and run towards it, and then the recovery run.
The goal is to change gears in a run however in a relaxed informal manner. Begin your clients on Fartleks, a pre-planned exercise, and let them decide the pace they prefer in those "fun running sessions."
The Fartlek run is particularly beneficial for endurance athletes and marathon runners. Include Fartlek-based techniques into your longer runs and they'll get better at engaging different muscle fibers as well as dealing with fatigue in long races.
Long, slow runs
It may sound counterintuitive at first, but if your clients aren't running an extended run at a slower speed each week, you should add it into their routine. Long runs help build the aerobic capacity of your clients, which can aid in speed improvement during shorter races.
Try to do one long run per week and the length will depend on the person. It should be around 20% of total weekly distance. Your effort on those runs must be approximately 70%, which means you're not working too hard, yet you can speak.
Download this infographic for free here.
Strength Training to Increase Speed
The most common error runners make is not avoiding exercise for strength. The strategic approach to building muscle mass can help runners to reduce the chance of injury, recover quicker and, of course, speed up their running. Here are some key exercises that your clients should do at least once a week, as they increase their speed:
Glute Moves to Speed
Many people do not pay attention to their glutes, yet they are the mainstays of running. The muscles keep us in a straight line and moving forward. Intensify the glutes at least once a week to ensure performance improvement. The best exercises are:
- Glute bridges or adding weight to your progress or working on just one step at a time
- Clamshells are used to strike muscles that are not being served.
- Squats on one leg only to concentrate on one leg at an time
Exercises for leg strength to improve Speed
For faster speed and running you require your legs. Strengthening the quads, hamstrings, as well as other large muscle groups can improve your speed with time. Make sure you do two leg strength workouts each week, which include deadlifts, squats, and lunges.
Sled Push
This is a challenging exercise, but it will increase the strength of your lower body and assist your clients in developing the endurance required to be able to sprint faster. Begin with a small amount, smaller distances and less weight. Gradually increase weight, increasing speed and distance.
Fast Feet for Fast Sporty Moves
It's not only about speeding up your run. Anybody can benefit from increasing the speed of your feet, agility, and reaction speed is crucial for athletic and functional performance. Here are some speed and agility exercises that you can practice for your students:
Drills for Ladders
Make use of a fitness ladder placed on the ground for exercises for feet that increase the speed and agility. There is no need for an actual ladder. Lines in the dirt or even tape at the park. Start by doing the forward and reverse hops on the ladder or lines and then progress to single-leg and lateral moves for more challenging difficulty.
High Knees
High knee exercises are excellent to build agility and speed when it comes to the movement of legs and food. Imagine the old football drill that involves moving through tire. Start your students off by using something that is a bit easier to avoid injuries and falls however. Utilize ladders to help them reach high knees and move on to low obstacles or tires.
Dot Drills
Also simple are dots drills which require tape. Put dots, or even Xs to the ground and watch your student move quickly between them with specific patterns. Then, give them the pattern ahead of time and practice speed changing directions for each dot or the X.
Try similar movements with commands, but instead of the pre-set pattern. Your client must pay attention and be patiently waiting for your instructions and respond as fast as is possible.
It is also possible to vary dot drills with hand-to-hand interactions. Begin with jumps and hops between dots before progressing to jumps, then hitting the location. This makes it more difficult and gives you higher body strength, speed as well as agility.
Take a look at this ISSA blog to find more ideas for agility and speed exercises.
Additional Methods to Increase Speed
Speed exercises are just one method to assist your clients in moving faster. Other strategies to boost speed include:
- exercising in a proper manner so that it doesn't negatively impact your speed.
- exercising regularly, allowing your body to improve endurance and increase your finish times
- taking part in the strength training that increases the efficiency of your running and allows you to run faster.
- making the investment in running gear and clothing, which will make it an easier and more comfortable workout experience while boosting the speed
- using lighter gear to ensure it won't be heavy.
A key aspect to enhancing speed is giving your body enough time to heal. If you work every day this increases your risk of injury. Training too much can negatively impact your speed, causing you to slow down instead of speeding up.
How often should you Speed Work?
Research conducted within The Journal of Physical Fitness, Medicine & Treatment in Sports suggests that the frequency of training when working at speed is dependent on the the type of training (2). If you're performing resistance-based speed training you should aim for between two and three sessions each week.
The frequency for assisted speed training, based on the type of drills you practice. Downhill and assisted towed running is possible 3 times per week however, elastic cord running may be done six days a week.
As you begin add speed training to the program once or twice every week. From there, you can build up and increase the number of training sessions as endurance, strength, and speed increase.
Helping clients of Personal Training to achieve Greater Speed
As a personal trainer you may have clients who have goals in speed. The speed training is similar to any other type of exercise. It doesn't matter if you have a customer who is a marathon runner and would like to set a new PR in his next event, or a person who just wants to get healthier by incorporating exercises that increase speed can be beneficial and will allow anyone to reach their goals more quickly.
The exercises listed above will assist them in increasing their speed. It could also be beneficial to consider taking an online course that focuses on the subject of speed training more deeply. The best course to take into consideration is one that will teach you how to communicate alongside your customers as the running coach.
If this topic is interesting to you ISSA provides running Coach certification. This course covers various training exercises to improve speed as well as the scientific basis behind these exercises. It also offers run training programmes for clients at all levels of fitness.
If you're not an instructor currently, but you wish you would be, you should consider becoming certified by ISSA. Learn all you need to be able to teach clients how to meet their goals by taking the ISSA Certified Personal Trainer Training Course.
If you're stuck in a running routine, these 5 exercises for running that will help you speed up can help you increase your speed. If you're nostalgic about the times when you were the top racer within your age group, or are exhausted of feeling slow on the road, these workouts will give you an boost in speed training to increase your speed and improve your speed and splits. Speed workouts are suitable for runners of all levels and also have the benefit of bringing some variety to the monotony of run routines.
Benefits of speed workouts
There are numerous benefits to speed training. Speed workouts can boost your efficiency in running and shape and increase the cardiovascular endurance. Speed workouts can also develop types II (fast and twitch) muscles that make your body stronger and creates a slim and well-sculpted appearance. As per the American Council on Exercise, speed workouts can benefit both athletes and non-athletes since they aid in battling the loss of muscle due to aging. Regularly performing speed exercises can also help you do better in races, and decrease the times you run.
The Best Running Workouts to Make You faster
Here are 5 running exercises to speed up your running:
1. Fartleks
Fartleks fartleks - Swedish to mean "speed play" They are a fantastic beginner-friendly pace workout for runners. They're also not as strenuous as other speed exercises, so they're a great way to move into speed running if you've never done any speed training. Fartleks combine rapid running and a relaxed pace running throughout your exercise.
HOW DO I GO ABOUT FARTLEKS
One of the easiest ways to practice fartleks is to integrate them into your routine runs. Start by warming up normally and continue running at your usual moderate pace. During your run, do 10 speed surges during your run. These surges should be brief 1 minute long bursts with a minute of leisurely running in between each surge. Your pace should be slightly higher than your 5K race speed around 90% effort. You can add a fartleks workout every each week to your running plan and you'll be prepared to do more intense speed training within a month. If you truly enjoy fartleks, simply extend your bursts of exercise for 3 to 5 mins each time you get comfortable with the routine.
2. Tempo Runs
Tempo runs are a must for runners who run long distances. If you're training for a half marathon , 10K or marathon race, tempo runs can make a huge difference in improving the speed of your run. The majority of my top half marathons and marathons came due to tempo runs that I did every week.
If you're wondering about what's an pace run, it's basically a medium-to-hard training run that is faster than your normal pace. Tempo runs force your body and your mind to adjust to higher speeds of running that can sustain. In essence, a tempo workout will help you be more efficient for long-term efforts, such as racing. Also known as a lactate threshold run which improves the efficiency of your body's oxygen supply while you are running.
HOW DO I DO A REMO RUN TEMPO
To perform a tempo workout start by warming up at a comfortable speed for about 10 minutes. After that, you can begin your tempo run at a pace. It is best to be running at 85-90 percent of your maximum heart rate with 25-30 seconds slower per mile than your race pace for 5K and about 15-20 seconds less than the race pace for 10K. Your tempo pace will feel comfortable and difficult, and at a speed you are able to keep even if you were racing for an hour or so.
If you are starting your first tempo race begin with a 10-minute warming up run at a leisurely pace. Then, you can run for the 20-minute run at your tempo followed by five minutes at your comfortable pace to get cool. Every week, gradually increase the duration of your pace run, taking into consideration your weekly mileage and distance training objectives. If you're working towards fitness or for a 5K, 20 minutes of your tempo runs is perfect. For race-related training in 10K begin building the distance to 4 to 6 mile tempo run during the peak times of your training. If you are training for a half-marathon, do up to 6-8 miles to complete your tempo run as well for training marathons, increase up to 8-10 mile for the tempo distance. Read our post regarding How to Do a Tempo Run to learn more about the tempo running training.
3. Tabata Running
Tabata running exercises are an excellent short exercise to start with speed training. Similar to running fartleks, Tabata workouts are suitable for beginners and provide a safe method to begin speed training. Tabata workouts are a kind of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and can be performed using a variety of cardio options like jump ropes, climbers on mountains and, yes running. This article will concentrate on running tabata workouts as this article is about running speed training for runners.
How To Do TABATA RUNNING Workouts
For a Tabata run exercise, start by warming up by running at a slow pace for 10-minutes of run. After that, speed up to running for 20 second, followed by 10 secs of a relaxed moderate running. Repeat for 8 rounds of speed. four minutes for the Tabata exercise. If you're just beginning then you could do 5 minutes of cooldown jogging. For runners who run longer distances you can add another session of Tabata by running a one-minute leisurely pace run between two sessions of Tabata running for an overall time of 8 minutes Tabata running, then cooling down. For speed intervals, aim to be running at around 80 percent effort.
Tabata Running is great since you can modify and include more sessions as you gain endurance. You can also boost the to the intensity by running faster during sprints. Take a look at our post regarding How to Do Tabata Running Workouts for additional tips.
4. Intervals
An outdoor track of standard length is 400 meters, which is one-fourth of a mile.
Interval training is an essential part of the training for track and middle distance runners, and is one of my top speed exercises. I enjoy intervals since they're tough, but simple to track your progress, and extremely satisfying to finish. You can also modify your interval training to suit your speed of training and distance goals, changing the intensity of your workouts. Intervals are brief and intense times of rapid running that allow for recovery between them.
How to do an interval WORKOUT
For your first interval exercise start by going to a track if are able, or determine the distance by using your watch for running or on a tracking apps. Start in a 10-minute run, running at a comfortable pace to begin to warm up (usually approximately 4 laps or one mile of track according to your running speed). You should then run 6 times at 200-meter intervals. You will have 200m of rest between every interval. 200 meters equals one half lap around the track. In the rest of 200, you should run at a slow recovery pace. The intervals should be run at the 5K speed you want to achieve. For 5 minutes, jog and refresh after intervals. Perform this interval exercise each week to increase your speed. After the first month, you can increase the distance of your intervals by gradually increasing to 400-meter intervals as well as 800-meter intervals. In line with your distance for the race, you can begin to do 1-mile repetitions.
For more tips on interval training and workouts, visit the Interval Training for Beginners post.
5. Hill Sprints
Hill sprints can be a fantastic exercise in speed and speed that will improve your endurance and speed while requiring less pounding and impact than normal exercises. Hill sprints can prepare you for the reality of it, hills in your race. If you're competing in the Boston Marathon or a local 5K, it's likely that there will be hills along the course. Hill sprints can aid your body in adjusting to running on hills.
HOW to do Hill SPRINTS
For hill sprints, choose an area that has an 8 to 12% inclined. Perform your hill sprints during the middle of a easy or base run. For hill sprints, you should run as quick as you can climb the hill in 8-12 seconds bursts. Between each sprint, you should turn and walk slowly to the bottom of the hill, giving your body to recuperate. Start with 6 hill sprints. Add one additional sprint each week.
Soon , you'll be speeding through the hills in races! A lot of runners don't do hill training, and you'll gain an advantage on the course with these exercises at your disposal.
When to Run Speed Exercises
For these speed-running exercises you should do them at least once every week if you're a beginner. If you're an advanced athlete or have been doing speed workouts you can try two to three speed exercises a week. I suggest doing one moderate-hard speed workout as well as one difficult speed workout each week. In other words you can perform a slower speed workout such as fartleks or Tabata running on one day of the week. On a different day, for your speed workout, you can do intervals or a tempo run. Make sure you adhere to the simple-hard-training rule and take a break for a day or a leisurely recovery run after the speed exercise.
Have you considered any of these speed-training exercises? Which exercises help you improve your running most? Tag Runstreet Instagram to tell me what your speed-training routines are getting you pumped up.
Marnie Kunz is a USATF certified running coach, as well as RRCA-certified. She is her own creator for the Body by Runstreet workout program and Runstreet Art Runs, which connect communities through street art and running. Marnie Kunz is Brooklyn resident, a running trainer, Akita mom, and writer. She loves running, coaching travel, painting, and eating messy. Follow her running and other events on Runstreet on Instagram along with Runstreet Facebook and follow her on Twitter to get updates on run-related adventures.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.