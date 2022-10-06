Spinal Trax Reviews (Is SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Scam or Legit?)

It's not unusual to deal with back pain, but Spinal Trax lumbar traction can alleviate the discomfort. Lumbar traction is when force is applied to the spine continuously or intermittently, either by hand or machine. SpinalTrax Lumbar traction alleviates the discomfort caused by nerve root impingement and muscular spasms.
SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Review
The spine, the backbone of the musculoskeletal system, ensures the rest of the body can move about freely and pain-free. Three distinct regions of the spine make up its S-curve: the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar regions. Spread across the back are ligaments, soft tissue muscles, and nerve roots; these work together to keep the body upright.
When the back is injured, the neck and back, particularly the spine, are likely to experience the most discomfort. When this occurs, non-surgical treatments have the potential to significantly lessen uncomfortable symptoms and provide relief for a significant number of people.
Herniated discs, along with a range of other lower back illnesses, are only one of the many conditions that can be effectively alleviated using lumbar decompression devices like Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device, which are widely available, as well as clinically proved, to deliver effective results.
What Exactly is Lumbar Traction?
(Spinal Trax Lumbar Traction Review)
Low back pain (LBP) is one of the most common types of pain, and one of the most common treatments for LBP is traction. Traction is typically offered in conjunction with other therapy techniques. Traction comes in many forms, including mechanical traction, auto traction, manual traction (general or segmented traction), intermittent traction, etc.
Manual traction (the therapist applies the traction force by pulling on the patient's arms and legs) is the most popular of many traction strategies. Others are inverted suspension, where the patient's body weight acts as a source of traction rather than mechanical means; bed rest traction, where it requires force to be applied by way of a pulley and certain weights; and motorized traction, where a powered pulley provides the necessary force for movement.
Lumbar traction makes of a Velcro-fastened harness placed around the patient's lower ribs and iliac crest. This harness allows the user to exert force continuously or intermittently, allowing greater control over the intensity and duration.
Spinal elongation, attained by reducing lordosis and expanding intervertebral space, has been hypothesized to reduce pain (nociceptive) impulses, boost mobility, reduce mechanical stress, alleviate muscle spasms, and free luxated disc, and have several other health benefits.
Size and design options for lumbar traction devices are many. Manual traction belts are used for lumbar traction, traction tables with segmented mechanical parts, and high-tech, computer-controlled traction tables. These decompression tools are standard fare in every chiropractic or physical therapy facility.
What do all of these different lumbar traction devices have in common, leaving aside the slick and contemporary appearance of the more recent systems? Most of these treatments have in common that they apply traction to the lumbar spine. At the same time, the patient remains in a supine position for an extended period.
Distracting specific lumbar spine joints is the goal of lumbar traction, accomplished by delivering a continual force to the lumbar vertebrae using the patient's body weight, weights, and pulleys. In its many forms, spinal traction has been reported for pain management at least as far back as Hippocrates. The word "traction" comes from the Latin word "tractico," meaning "an act of drawing or pulling."
One-third of adults questioned in a study carried out by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) reported that low back discomfort interfered with their capacity to sleep, perform their jobs, or engage in physical activity.
Lumbar traction is a frequent technique utilized in physical therapy to alleviate lower back pain. This therapy has been shown to substantially assist patients in returning to their previous levels of function.
Many people try to find non-surgical ways to deal with their persistent low back pain instead of having surgery. Some people turn to medication for relief from excruciating pain. In contrast, others turn to gentle physical practices like yoga and meditation to ease muscle tension. Reducing mild discomfort and halting the worsening of other chronic illnesses are two of the many benefits associated with undergoing traction therapy.
According to research findings, traction therapy has the potential to both increases the height of the spinal discs and decrease the pressure that is exerted within them. By doing so, the strained, pain-sensitive fibers surrounding the spinal discs' outer layers can be at ease, allowing the spinal joints to return to their natural alignment. You can achieve spinal decompression and the relief of persistent low back pain through a combination of therapy and decompression therapy, both of which are non-surgical options.
SpinalTrax Lumbar traction Device can provide the much-needed relief you've been searching for, allowing you to get back to leading your daily life in comfort.
How to employ Lumbar Traction Devices to Relieve Pains?
Physical therapy is commonly associated with improved mobility, balance, and general well-being. Still, its potential for relieving pain is often overlooked. Therapeutic interventions like lumbar traction significantly influence physical therapy's capacity to alleviate pain for patients. Combining lumbar traction with other forms of physical therapy is more beneficial than medicine in reducing pain.
Lumbar traction is a sort of decompression therapy that is practiced at a large number of chiropractic and physical therapy clinics. The treatment reduces the amount of pressure placed on the spine and the discomfort caused by joint pain, sprains, and spasms. Lumbar traction offers an effective relief for various back disorders, including degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, and many others. Numerous experienced and licensed physical therapists can carry out lumbar traction on their patients.
The following are some examples of the various kinds of lumbar traction:
Mechanical Traction:
This specific kind of treatment, known as mechanical traction, uses devices designed to stretch the muscles and vertebrae in the back to alleviate back pain.
Manual Traction:
Physical therapists may also employ a technique called "manual traction," in which they manually stretch the muscles and vertebrae of the spine.
Lumbar traction can help decrease discomfort by reducing the pressure on the spine. Lumbar traction involves applying a light force to separate the pelvis and the lower back in a controlled manner. This technique can manipulate the spine and bring about a sense of comfort.
What is Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device?
(Spinaltrax Reviews)
The Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device is an ultimate back pain and sciatica relief device. It targets the spine to improve blood circulation, prevent sciatica flares, improve range of motion, speed up healing and even prevent disuse atrophy.
Using the electrode massage pads with the Spinaltrax, you can have a full body EMS massage therapy to massage any part of your body (be it the arms, legs, shoulders, spine etc.), offering direct stimulation to relieve tension around those regions.
Spinal trax is a non-invasive procedure in which the patient is put into a traction machine and reclines. To alleviate back pain, a traction machine gently pulls on the spine, elevating the intervertebral disc and relieving pressure on the nerve roots at the base of the spine.
The Spinaltrax is a device developed to offer support and traction to the lumbar region. The device takes very little time to assemble. It can be used directly out of the packaging without any additional accessories. The Spinal Trax company developed the device to transmit force to the lower back utilizing simple heating procedures that are medically proven to be effective.
Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction is a device anyone suffering from low back pain can use to gradually and delicately apply pressure to the area and alleviate the pain. In many cases, ropes and pulleys, which can all work to bind the user to the device, can be utilized as an aid in applying force on the tissues that are adjacent to the painful place. This can help alleviate some of the discomforts that the individual is experiencing.
Most of the time, we do not have the financial means to put our lives on hold because of severe or ongoing health challenges. The lower back is essential in determining how well we can perform. The upper body's weight is supported by the lower back, which also provides us with the movement for many of the day-to-day activities we participate in. For example, when we walk, the muscles in our pelvis, legs, and feet are controlled by our lower back, and our lower back also rotates our hips.
Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device Review provides this necessary stability and support. At the same time, the body part is gently manipulated back into its natural state. You can use SpinalTrax to alleviate pains caused due to broken bones, like those in an arm or leg, to get relief from fracture pain before an operation, to fix the skeletal defects that cause scoliosis, and as a means of avoiding painful muscle spasms.
The Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction is a complete lumbar traction therapy device that can help alleviate your lower back discomfort. This device provides several options for relieving and preventing back pain in the lumbar region so you can live a healthy and active life.
Are you interested in learning more about the benefits of the Spinal Trax Lumbar Traction Device and how it may help you? If so, keep reading this Spinaltrax Review, as we'll review what the Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device does for your lower back and how it alleviates pain.
How Does Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device Work?
(Spinal trax Reviews)
Traction of the lower back, or lumbar region, is the conventional treatment for herniated discs in the lumbar region. This can be done using the Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device. This entails applying a constant and powerful longitudinal force to the lumbar region to expand the space between the vertebrae and relieve strain on the discs that make up the spine and the discs themselves.
Spinal trax's intended effect is pain relief and disc fluid reabsorption, which occur when the device is used correctly.
What is the Difference Between Traction and Decompression? (Spinal Trax Reviews)
Numerous people who suffer from chronic low back pain saw an instant improvement in their discomfort and functional status after undergoing lumbar traction therapy, as indicated by research studies. Because traction therapy is effective in relieving persistent low back pain, what makes decompression therapy different? Traction therapy's purpose, whether performed manually or with a machine, is to widen the gap between the vertebrae in the spine. However, decompression therapy can help alleviate the discomfort along the spine by taking pressure off of inflamed nerve roots.
Reducing intradiscal stress on spinal nerve roots and disc protrusion are two decompression therapy goals. Both have been demonstrated to be aided by the administration of negative pressure. Traction and decompression therapy work by removing weight from the spine, which can help those suffering from low back pain. Combining these two treatments with physiotherapy can help lessen pressure on the spinal cord and build up muscle in the back. Traction and decompression therapy can help alleviate persistent low back pain, making them valuable additions to anyone's path to health.
Why is Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device Effective?
(Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device Review)
Most individuals who undergo therapy with the Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device experience alleviation from their pain as a direct consequence of the total decompression of the lower spine brought about by the utilization of this technology.
Because movement often makes the discomfort and functioning of a herniated disc worse, people with herniated discs tend to be less active than those without the condition.
Less movement means less strength and flexibility, which means more pain. Constant pain reduces one's ability to do even the simplest of tasks.
The term "pain cycle" describes this unrelenting chain of unpleasant events. The most crucial objective of any variation of the Spinal trax is to interrupt the vicious cycle of pain and resume normal movement.
When the Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device is applied in the lumbar region, the disc's internal pressure decreases due to axial force pulling on it. The displaced fluid is sucked back into the herniated disc in this way. Consequently, the lumbar spine's biomechanics are restored, allowing pain-free motion.
Who is the Spinal trax Lumbar Traction Device for?
Suppose you are a person who suffers from low back conditions such as lumbar herniated discs, sciatica, or lumbar stenosis. In that case, you should consider using the Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device.
It is possible for a lumbar disc to bulge and even herniate if the pressure placed on it from the outside exceeds the pressure already present within the disc itself. Since the herniated disc is now part of the spine's actual structure, it also poses a vulnerability there.
A healthy spine is made up of healthy discs that are positioned between each pair of vertebrae. These discs' principal responsibility is to provide the function of shock absorbers.
Even a single herniated disc in the lumbar spine can alter the biomechanics of the spine by reducing the height between vertebrae and impairing the normal range of motion of the vertebrae themselves. The loss of normal motion in even a single spinal segment can have a domino effect on the body's ability to move freely.
Features of SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device
(SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Reviews)
Dynamic Spinal Traction Therapy
One treatment that has been applied to reduce the amount of pressure that is placed on the spine is decompression therapy. When using dynamic dual air traction, back muscles can release tension and relax, allowing for a more excellent range of motion.
Whole Body EMS Massage Therapy
You can alleviate tension in the arms, legs, shoulders, and other body parts through direct stimulation provided by the electrode massage pads (EMS).
Adjustable Heat Therapy
The SpinalTrax Review allows the user to select from three distinct heat levels, each of which helps to alleviate muscular spasms, increase blood flow to the lower back, and reduce joint stiffness. You can achieve these benefits by adjusting the settings to suit individual tastes.
Low-frequency Pulse Electrotherapy
The Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Device aims at the spine to increase blood circulation, reduce sciatica flare-ups, and even prevent disuse atrophy.
"sciatica" refers to pain that travels through the sciatic nerve, which can go down one or both legs, starting from the lower back. The term "atrophy" describes the process of a body part or tissue becoming smaller or withering away.
Intelligent Infrared Light Phototherapy
SpinalTrax can begin the process of deep tissue restoration by utilizing infrared light. Because of this, cellular repair and regeneration can occur quicker and more efficiently, resulting in enhanced pain alleviation.
Why Should you Buy SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device?
(Spinal trax lumbar traction Review)
Non-Surgical Options for Alleviating Low Back Pain
Using lumbar traction, specifically the SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device can help patients alleviate discomfort and possibly prevent or delay spine surgery, making it a desirable choice.
Effective and Easy
All the user has to do is recline in a lying position. The next step of the decompression process involves applying tension according to your preferences for many minutes while gradually stretching the muscles and spinal column. Muscle spasms are possible during and after therapy, but they are rare and often subside within a day.
The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is something to consider if you or a loved one experience persistent lower back discomfort or have been told you have a ruptured or bulging disk.
Price of SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Reviewed
(SpinalTrax Cost Price)
Customers looking to buy SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device from the official website will find several different payment plans from which to choose. The buyers may acquire multiple units for their families who may be experiencing low back pain or a single unit for themselves or as a gift to a loved one.
The costs for SpinalTrax range from $274.95 for 1 unit SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device to $399.95 for the Optimum Body Massager Bundle when the discount is not applied. The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Review discounted price is broken down as follows.
• 1X unit of the cheapest option of SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device costs only $120.00.
• 1X unit of the Ultimate Neck & Back Relief Bundle of SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device costs only $159.95
• 1X unit of the Optimum Body Massager Bundle of SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device costs only $219.95
To buy Spinaltrax device, please visit the official website for more information and different buying options.
Where to Buy SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device?
(Spinaltrax Lumbar Traction Review)
The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is currently only available for purchase online. To purchase the Lumbar Traction Device, you must do so from the company's official website.
You can go to the company's OFFICIAL STORE anywhere else in this SpinalTrax Reviews. You can save up to 40% by using the offered links in this SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device to buy the Lumbar Traction Device.
The manufacturer will provide a complete rundown of the total price at checkout, including shipping and handling fees.
Suppose you decide the SpinalTrax is not the best option for you (although this is highly improbable) within 60 days of purchase. In that case, you can return it for a refund. You can only get a refund if the returned item is unused and in its original packaging. The manufacturer cannot accept returns or issue refunds for used items for hygiene concerns.
Pros of SpinalTrax
(SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Review)
• Affordable price
• Easy to use
• EMS therapy for targeted relief
• Ergonomic design
• Zero Installation
• Heat therapy
• Works instantly
• Personalized settings
• TENS technology
• Vibration massage therapy
• Lifetime Warranty included
Cons of SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device
(SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Review)
The lumbar traction device is available for purchase by potential customers solely through an internet store.
SpinalTrax was explicitly designed for grownups.
The lumbar traction device sells fast, and the company is in short supply.
SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Review UK; SpinalTrax Review US and Canada; SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Australia
Is SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device available in the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia? The answer is YES. The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is available in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, etc.
Is SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device on Amazon, eBay and Walmart?
(SpinalTrax Amazon; SpinalTrax Ebay)
Is the SpinalTrax available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, or eBay?
NO; the SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is currently NOT available on Amazon, Walmart, or eBay as of this SpinalTrax Review.
While thousands of Lumbar Traction Devices are available on the market (Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, respectively) SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is yet to be made available on e-commerce companies. The only verified and certified place to get the SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is on the manufacturer's official website. Visit the company website through any of the links on this review.
Customer Reviews of SpinalTrax Device (Consumer Reports)
SpinalTrax Device has an overall rating of 4.8/5.0 by over 8,000 customers currently using the device worldwide. Here are a few
(SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Reviews)
"My husband bought me a SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device for Christmas, and I have to say that it is the best thing ever for relieving my chronic back pain. I don't think I got off of it once the day I got it. The massage and traction features are wonderful, and I can't wait to observe its long-term effectiveness", says Jessica W – the United States
"Over the past five weeks of regular use, I've felt a tremendous improvement in the flexibility of my back, and I've loved every minute I used the spinaltrax. Exceedingly pleased with my acquisition", says Martin W.
"Although I am normally skeptical of products advertised on the internet, I am quite impressed by this technologically advanced spinal trax lumbar traction. Simple to operate and packed with features. I can't give it enough praise to sway your decision either way", says Mariah T. - Canada
"Having sustained a back injury recently, I was browsing Facebook for resources when I came across the spinaltrax ad. Before committing any cash, I researched extensively, exchanged emails with relevant parties, and held in-depth conversations. It's a lot of money for some people, but if you can afford it, you should do it. Since I started using spinal trax lumbar traction, my low back has felt much better and less stiff.", says Anthony L. – The United States.
"Because of the epidemic, it has been more challenging for me to maintain regular physical therapy appointments. As someone who spends a lot of time sitting at their home office, this has been a godsend for my lower back", says Helen J. – the United Kingdom.
Frequently Asked Questions About SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction
(Spinal Trax review)
Do SpinalTrax Devices Have a Guarantee?
Yes, the manufacturer offers an iron-clad, risk-free 60-day guarantee that begins when you receive the product! If you don't have a positive experience, contact hello@serenelivingco.com, and the customer representative team will help you. The also offer lifetime warrantee to customers buying the device during this promo launch.
Does SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Have a Warranty?
Yes, each SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device comes with a lifetime warranty.
What's the Best Way to Use the SpinalTrax Device to Get the Best Results?
Set up SpinalTrax on a flat area. SpinalTrax can be activated by selecting Auto mode 1 or 2. Customize SpinalTrax to fit your specific requirements, such as Raising the intensity of vibrations, electrostimulation, or traction can help.
Is SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device Safe to Use?
Yes! Absolutely. The usage of the Lumbar Traction Device is entirely risk-free. The food and drug administration recognizes the quality of the company's products. Before being sent out, each unit undergoes rigorous testing to guarantee it is operating at peak performance.
Who is the SpinalTrax Not Recommended for?
It's not suggested for people with low bone density conditions like osteoporosis or osteoarthritis. You should consult your attending physician before any purchase.
Do not use the product or EMS features if you have a heart issue or a pacemaker. Check with your doctor first if you've had spinal fusion within the past year. The device is also not suitable for use during pregnancy.
Where Can I Use the SpinalTrax Device?
You can use SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device anywhere with a supportive flat surface. You use the Lumbar Traction Device on the floor, sturdy bed, or even carpet area.
Are the Electrotherapy Pads of SpinalTrax Safe?
Yes. The pads work similarly to a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) unit. The pads' high quality and security have been verified. It may take some time to adjust to the pulsation, so we recommend starting slowly.
Will the Lumbar Traction Device Fix my Back Pain?
The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is a medical-grade device that assists in alleviating and managing lower back pain.
Which Setting is Best for SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device?
The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device has automated functions that can be tailored through their remotes for your specific needs.
Can I Use the Spinaltrax Device on My Upper Back?
For best results, it is recommended to use the Lumbar Traction Device on the lower back. The device has been designed to sit comfortably on your lower back and increase optimal effectiveness.
Is SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device a Scam?
No, Spinal Trax Lumbar Traction device is not a scam. It is a legit lumbar traction device made by Serene Living company for those who would like to safely alleviate pains in their spines, arms and other body parts. The company office is in the United States and they offer you 100% satisfaction guarantee and if you never liked it, you have a lifetime money-back guarantee to protect your order.
Takeaway
With over 8,000 plus happy customers, Spinaltrax has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 rate score. This is clear evidence that consumers from the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and all other pathss of the world like spinal trax lumbar traction device.
For a long time, the most effective method to alleviate pains for the lower back was only available from physical therapists in the form of manual therapy. Not all patients could afford the expertise of a physical therapists as their method is highly pricey and needs patients to schedule ongoing consultations.
Since Serene Living company, the manufacturers developed the groundbreaking Spinal Trax technology, taking care of one's lumbar spine is now simple and inexpensive and something you can do in the privacy and convenience at home, all by yourself.
The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device makes it possible to do a previously complex therapy in the comfort of your home. The lumbar traction device is both ergonomically designed and cheap. The device encompasses many features that you will not find in similar devices, costing thousands of dollars to purchase.
If you or your loved ones suffer from lower back pain, SpinalTrax might just be what you need to say goodbye to the back pain. The SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device is selling fast. It might be out of stock anytime soon; take advantage of this incredible device and SHOP NOW before it's too late.
