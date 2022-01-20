Spintly: An Innovative Access Control Solution Yielding Smart Locking Technologies

Access control systems are integral to modern professional and personal spaces from a safety and security point of view. Incorporate spaces, smart access control ensures hassle-free compliance management and improved security measurements. Such smart devices communicate and coordinate with each other to make the business places safe for the employees, assets and valuable company data. At the same time, they can also be used for residential buildings as a viable means of physical security solution.
Following the growing relevance of smart security devices, Spintly, an innovative IoT platform, is constantly putting efforts in developing and manufacturing smart hardware to provide contactless control management to its clients across various industries. Contrary to traditional access control, Spintly’s BLE mesh driven wireless systems to minimize the wiring and cabling making them a convenient and cost-effective option for business enterprises.
1) SMACC UNO:
This elegant product by Spintly serves as an effective way to transform your traditional doors into smart ones. As a smartphone-based security solution, it allows proximity-based access without any need for functional internet service. The lock also works with NFC cards and promises fully encrypted communication with both the mobile app as well as NFC cards. The advanced level of encryption eliminates the chances of NFC card cloning by an intruder. On top of that, its cloud-based access control makes managing your door and gates quite effortless.
2) 3-in one Access Control:
This unique biometric attendance machine can be used to manage access into your office space. In this digital era, companies can adopt this smart fingerprint lock to record the attendance of their employees. This way the companies can mitigate the time consumption in a repetitive process like employee attendance. This lock can also be accessed through smartphones or NFC cards. Both the highest card and fingerprint capacity of this lock is 3,000 making it a perfect choice for businesses of all sizes and scales.
3) Spintly Smart Door Lock:
The Spintly smart door lock system is an ideal wireless door lock for residential buildings or hotels. This handle door lock is specially designed to give you access, both through smartphones and Mifare cards. The card capacity of this smart access solution is 3,000 and it also comes with a feature like automated access expiry which makes it suitable for commercial uses. This lock also comes with a physical key for the sake of convenience of the residential users.
4) Spintly FI-B Gateway:
This gateway device by Spintly is a functional part of the Spintly smart access control ecosystem. It is specially designed to bridge the gap between BLE and Wi-Fi. One can easily manage the communication between Spintly devices and Spintly cloud using this innovative gateway. This device offers a BLE range of 300 mt. and a Wi-Fi range of 100 mt. It, in fact, streamlines time management between devices in the mesh network.
5) SMACC Outdoor:
This outdoor smart access control device is designed to upgrade your outdoor gate into a smart gate. Any user with access can remotely lock or unlock this door using their smartphone. It works completely fine within a range of up to 50 mt. Its weatherproof design makes it complexly efficient for tolerating the decaying effects of rugged weather. One can also access this gate using an NFC Mifare card.
6) BLE Mesh Repeater:
Spintly’s BLE Mesh repeater is an adept complement to its BLE mesh-enabled IoT network which increases the range of the network. BLE Mesh Repeater broadcasts 2.4GHz radio signals at regular and adjustable intervals making it effective for indoor positioning and tracking operations like asset tracking, warehouse package positioning, and event space tracking.
7) Spintly Wireless IOT Modules:
Spintly provides 2 types of wireless IOT modules market-ready with required wireless certifications and programmed firmware stacks. The SPNYH01 series is for applications with long-range requirements i.e around 250 meters line of sight communication whereas the SPNYL01 series provides a high-efficiency solution specialized for battery-powered applications.
Users have an option to choose between Spintly's BLE Mesh stack and Thread Mesh Stack, which will be assisted by development documents and other resources available at (link to the page on developer portal).
Developers can use these resources to build solutions leveraging the Spintly cloud ecosystem or integrating with their own cloud systems with the help of integration documents and guides.