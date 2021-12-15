Sports Al Dente Appoints Ray Rosales as the Editorial Head for its Phillipines Office

December 15: Sports Al Dente has been publishing high-quality sports-related news updates and reports for a minute now. Disrupting the online sports news scene, Al Dente has quickly become the go-to website for millions to get their latest sports bytes from. With over a million site visits per month, Al Dente has been growing at an exponential rate. The major sports that the website covers range from NBA to Cricket and WWE to Golf. After opening offices in various parts of India, Al Dente has now crossed international waters.
Sports Al Dente has recently opened its first international office in the Phillipines. After witnessing prominent growth in the online sector, Al Dente has decided to open offices throughout India and beyond to recruit more fresh talent. Opening new offices in different locations serves the purpose of diversifying the voices and talent that make up the DNA of Sports Al Dente.
The website has appointed Ray Rosales as the editorial head for its first office in the Phillipines. Rosales, working with Al Dente's sister websites for a long time, makes for the perfect fit to take on the mantle. Talking about his new role in the company, Rosales said, "it's an absolute privilege to be able to work in a larger capacity at Sports Al Dente. The website has achieved tremendously in the little time it has been around on the internet.
Rosales also went on to add, "I personally believe that the mission of the website is the driving reason for its successful trajectory. Spreading awareness and increasing literacy regarding sports is a significant effort for the zeitgeist in countries like the Phillipines. Sports Al Dente is helping perpetuate the discourse around sports, and I'm honored to be a part of the journey and contribute to the mission."
CEO Shubham Sharma talked about entering the Phillipines and opening new offices in the country. "The Phillipines serves as one of the prime markets for us, sharing similar conditions as India when it comes to the wider sports scene," said Sharma. "Philippines also serves as the best first location for our internationalization. With everything from popular sports to the culture to consumption patterns, India and the Philippines are very similar on many accounts. We also have previous experience with talent hailing from the Phillipines, so it was a natural choice for our internationalization move," added Sharma.
Apart from sports and games, Sports Al Dente is also looking to encompass various genres and news beats. The office in the Phillipines will also mark the beginning of Al Dente's latest decision to diversify its content more. The variety of sports and games popular in the cultural zeitgeist of the Philippines will surely bring more to the table for Sports Al Dente.