Sri Krishnaji and Sri Preethaji manifest world peace and oneness on World Oneness Day

Hyderabad(Telengana): The co-creators of Ekam - A World Centre for Enlightenment, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, hosted World Oneness Day on March 7. On this day, millions of people from all over the world meditated with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji online to launch the world oneness wave. It was a celebration of humanity's collective consciousness and a generation influenced by the concept of Oneness.
On the evening of March 7, several millions of people from over 100 nations came together online as -one race, one being- with their hearts beating in unison to put an end to all forms of divisions in the world. The goal of World Oneness Day is to bring the world closer together, bring oneness in the world. More than 5000 seekers attended the live celebrations at Ekam during the spectacular event.
“There are more than 40-50 conflicts and wars going on currently in different parts of the world. We are in the middle of a severe humanitarian crisis,” explained Sri Krishnaji in a composed voice. Millions of attendees from across the world who had joined through online connections and other social channels were absorbed in his words. “War cannot solve any problem in this world,” Sri Krishnaji said, “it will only fuel further problems in the world.”
Sri Krishnaji emphasized that war will only result in unhealed emotional wounds that will be passed down through generations, perpetuating a cycle of hatred and enmity that will last for centuries.
Everyone meditated for 21 minutes in hope of reducing wars and conflicts and focusing people's energies on higher advancement, greater purpose, and thriving in communities while remaining connected to one another and nature.
They all gave Deeksha to humanity for the world's divisions to end and for oneness to be established. Deeksha is a holy phenomenon in which every human being becomes a sacred conduit for the divine to pour into the world through them.
"I envision creating enlightened beings who are founded in compassion and oneness," Sri Krishnaji stated to the thousands who were present at the Ekam festivities.
"Every human being must be in a state of oneness," Sri Preethaji stated, "which is to be inseparable from the other, connected to the other, and compassionate toward the other."
“If you ever wondered, "How am I accountable for all of these problems?" as a common person, you're not alone,” Sri Krishnaji observed, "You may not be accountable for all of these problems, but you do have the power to solve them." And that awakening to compassion and oneness is the only way out.
Everyone entered a prayer and Deeksha to ensure that world leaders lead their societies from a place of compassion and that all teachers, politicians, entrepreneurs, bureaucrats, and policymakers function from a place of enormous compassion and oneness. And all humans see the planet as their mother, with a deep connection and sanctity to her, and a desire to protect and save her from this state of oneness.
“I genuinely sensed my parents, children, siblings, and life partners coming together as one,” said one of the seekers attending the event, “We experienced immense love and compassion for one another.”
People from various countries experienced compassion in their hearts and committed to spreading compassion throughout their families, organizations, and societies. In India, millions of people joined the #WorldOnenessDay Twitter trend, urging their families to join them in wishing humanity a bright and peaceful future.