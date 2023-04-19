Sri Pundrik Goswami explains the beautiful Sundar Kand in his recent Katha

New Delhi (India), April 19: Acharya Shri Pundrik Goswami is a well-known Bhagwat orator from the famous temple of Shri Radha Raman Laal Ji from Vrindavan, Mathura. Maharaj Shri is the 38th Acharya in the lineage of Gaudiya Parampara. He has recited Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, Shri Ram Katha, Shri Chaitanya Charitamrit Katha, and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and also given motivational speeches at different platforms like educational institutes, MNC and TedEx, etc., in India as well as outside India.
In one of his recent Katha, he explained the beautiful episode of Ramayan, 'Sundar Kand'. ’Sunder kand is a part of the epic which is not only spiritual but also decorative. This is the only part of the epic which is without its main protagonist Shri Ram and instead led by Ram Bhakt Hanuman ji, depicting his adventures, strength, wisdom, devotion, and selflessness. Hanuman ji was fondly called Sundara by his mother, Anjana, and so Rishi Valmiki and later Tulsidas ji chose the name Sundar Kand for his valiant devoted efforts.
Hanuman ji is a manifestation of four characters, namely-(gyaan) knowledge, (bhakti) devotion, (karam) performance, (sharnagati) surrender. If we wish to cross this ocean of cognizance, we may have to use one or more of the above characteristics to get across. It may depend upon the situation we are in so as to choose the appropriate characteristic for getting through. The only thing we have to do is to decide which one to adopt. We may refer to them as four cardinal directions to move forward.
Hanuman Ji used all four to get across the ocean. Hanuman Ji started his endeavour with knowledge, something which can be gained only by humbleness. Though Hanuman ji is potent and formidable enough to perform any task, he still accepts the guidance of Jamavant ji, acknowledging him to be his mentor. If we cannot become true disciples, then we can never expect to obtain the authority of a master. Knowledge is not about possessing information but about using it in accordance with time. Jamavant Ji reminded Hanuman Ji of his superpowers. Success in life depends upon just two things; experience and performance. Here Jamavant ji is the epitome of experience, and Hanuman ji is a reflection of performance. When these two dimensions enclose, it leads to success.
The second dimension used to cross this ocean is devotion. We can achieve success in life if we have trust. Hanuman ji not only indicated trust in Jamavant ji but was also brimmed with confidence. Though it was an impossible task to cross the ocean, his devotion towards Sri Ram Ji gave him credibility as well as fortitude. Devotion is like a two-way tool. From one side, it infuses confidence, and from the other side, it cuts through the tumour of conceit. Hanuman ji here performs a job to perfection but acknowledges everything to the lotus feet of Sri Ram ji. Devotion helps us in submission and keeps us away from repletion.
The next dimension used by Hanuman Ji is Karam performance. The magnificence of a soul is determined by the efforts or the performance. Though karam is not only about the action but it manifests from the motive behind the action. If today after thousands of years, we are talking about the valiant efforts of Hanuman Ji it is only because he had a righteous cause behind his actions. Performance leads to a result. And what better to achieve than accomplishing the work delegated by Lord himself?
That brings us to our fourth magnitude surrender-sharnagati. Hanuman Ji is a paragon of surrender. What does surrender lead to? Surrender engenders precedence. It creates something which helps us to become unrivalled. Surrender ushers us to fearlessness. A surrender full of trust, love, and respect, one which can never shudder or shatter. Here also, Hanuman Ji being a true devotee, surrendered to the lotus feet of the lord. His dedication to the cause made it easier for him to accomplish an impossible task, and surrender led him to the fearlessness of not losing.
Hanuman ji is magnificently accoutred with all four characteristics before taking the leap. Maharaj Shri Pundrik Goswami guides that only with diligence we will have the option to defeat the troubles emerging in an undertaking. Even Hanuman Ji had his share of difficulties while crossing the ocean. It is not only about taking the leap but also about tackling the problems. While he was crossing over the ocean, a mountain named Manaak erupted from the bottom of the sea and offered Hanuman ji to rest for some time. He was proposed to rest as he had a long task ahead. But he eluded the illusion of settling before the completion of his task. Something else to gain from his conduct is to be modest; he avoided the inclination, yet in the process, he was unassuming and respectful. Mountain Manaak implies the solaces we are offered while working, and Hanuman ji represents how to overcome them.
Now comes Sursa. She represents ego. She was honoured by God to eat anything that flew across the ocean. The ego is just like this; it never lets us cross the expanse of life unless we become its fodder. Sursa is the mother of snakes sent by Gods to analyse the wisdom of Hanuman ji. She stood in the middle of the ocean and goaded Pawanputra to cross her. Similarly, ego blocks our decisiveness and compels us to neglect our responsibilities. Hanuman Ji was firm on his resolution and used his wisdom to overcome this obstacle. He requested Sursa, addressing her as a mother, to let him pass, but she refused until he entered her mouth. Then he converted himself into a huge structure, and as Sursa opened his mouth to overwhelm him, he changed into a minuscule body, entered her mouth, and came back in a flash unhurt. He consented to the invocation of the Gods as he entered the mouth of Sursa but, with his prudence, moved out safe. Similarly, we can use our intelligence when encountering ego. When we overcome our ego, it becomes our confidence and conviction.
Next, Hanuman ji is encountered another Singni. She has characteristics of jealousy. Whenever we are flying high in success, either somebody may try to bring us down by finding faults in our actions, or we may be having pangs of jealousy towards others which will bring our downfall. Here also, Singni was powerful enough to get hold of anybody by simply catching his shadow. She could catch her prey by capturing the mere shadow of that person. Hanuman Ji was able to traverse through Singni as he had vanquished envy from his psyche. Before taking the jump, he had advised his companions and compatriots to hold up there as he needed every one of them to go together with the cheerful news. Neither was he envious of his effort nor was he jealous of any of his companions. He just wanted to complete his work with his trust, performance, and focus. When he reached Lanka, he could have been dazzled by its glamour and mystique, but he was focused on the job at hand. In a way, he was in renunciation with his own self and totally dedicated to Sri Ram.
Maharaj Shri Pundrik Goswami shares and reminds us about the insightful lessons that Sundar Kand alone teaches us for leading a peaceful life ahead.