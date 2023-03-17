Stablecoins Tether and USDC Recover From Banking Crisis and Dogetti Launches Biggest Offer Yet

Amid the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank, the cryptocurrency market has been in chaos. Stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) have managed to make a recovery since the crash. Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin and is continuing to enjoy a very impressive presale. While the crypto market crumbled around it, Dogetti have seen success and are now offering their biggest reward so far.
Tether and USDC Recover After Banking Crisis
In the fallout of the Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank crisis, most coins took a hit. Tether managed to get away unscathed but other stablecoins lost value. USDC and Tether are some of the best known stablecoins as USDC markets itself as the most transparent stablecoin and Tether is the best-known and most widely traded. USDC dropped sharply in value, below its fixed value of $1, and investors flocked to Tether as the coin was unfazed by the crash.
USDC took the hardest hit for the stablecoins and lost almost 10% of its value dropping to $0.917. USDC has had difficulty maintaining its peg to the USD since but has almost closed the gap as it now trades for $0.9981.
Tether is the largest stablecoin and was the only coin not affected by the chaos and increased its lead in the stablecoin category. The increased activity was so strong that Tether traded above its $1 peg between $1.02 and $1.04 over the weekend.
Dogetti Offers a Brand New Offer Code
Dogetti were previously offering a secret family code that offered users 25% extra DETI tokens on their purchase. They have now gone above and beyond and have a brand new offer code for a massive 50% extra DETI on top of your purchase when you use the code DON50.
Dogetti has seen massive success in its presale and these offer codes have pushed the presale further. The community has raised $557,322 and are well on their way to the launch target. This strong presale shows positive signs that the coin could be the next big thing once it launches and could even become the top dog in the meme coin space.
The power of community is no joke, and the Dogetti team wants to harness this power to launch the coin to the top. As family is central to the coin, Dogetti will have a DAO with open, free and honest communication so users can actively participate in the development and growth of the project.
There is also a clear plan to generate wealth for the coin and the community. One way is through the NFT marketplace, DogettiNFT. Each user will be able to get their paws on their own Dogetti pet which they can trade in the NFT market place and will give them access to exclusive content and events.
Dogetti also has a unique reflective protocol. There will be a 6% tax on each transaction, 2% of which goes back to token holders so each member of the community can make passive income just by holding the token.
Dogetti has big plans to build wealth and a supportive community which will help them become the top dog in the meme coin category. They are quickly showing signs that Dogetti will be the next greatest thing in the crypto market.
