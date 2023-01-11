Stablecoins Versus Meme Coins: How To Benefit From Both? Case Study Of Tether And Big Eyes Coin

As crypto begins to warm up to 2023, analysts and investors are paying close attention to two types of cryptocurrencies: stablecoins and meme coins. Both types of cryptocurrency seem to be showing strongly despite the bear market. Both are attracting serious investment and attention despite the backdrop of the crypto landscape, and in this article, we will explore why this could be.
The most popular stablecoin, Tether ($USDT), has grown in the past few months and ended up in the top three cryptocurrencies in several market rankings, only behind Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH). This provides the perfect opportunity to explore what is making stablecoins so popular. Big Eyes Coin ($BIG), on the other hand, is a new and trending meme coin, having raised over $13 million (at the time of writing) in its presale stages. It is also garnering serious attention and investment and could prove to be an astute addition to any crypto investment portfolio.
Stablecoin Tether Growing In Wealth And Function
Stablecoins offer a lot – they are often pegged to fiat currencies 1:1 and therefore can offer stability and security from the volatility of a bearish market. Not only this but they also offer the benefits of using cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies for things like crypto investments, meaning investors can quickly, safely, and hassle-free put money into promising crypto projects. Whereas traditional banking has restricted or outright banned crypto investments, stablecoins are a cryptocurrency and therefore open the door to many different kinds of investment options.
Tether tokens are the most widely accepted and used stablecoin, meaning that storing wealth in Tether tokens leaves plenty of room for investment. Not only this but Tether is pegged 1:1 to a fiat currency and is 100% backed by Tether’s reserves, meaning that it is secure and safely insured. Tether token is the perfect example of stablecoins beauty: the combination of the simplicity and stability of fiat currencies, matched with the innovation and pioneering technology of blockchains.
Big Eyes Coin: Well Worth The Investment This Year
Coincidentally, one of the newest and hottest meme coins has seen an influx of USDT investments in exchange for its native token. Big Eyes Coin, with the token $BIG, has gone strength-to-strength in the past few months, having raised over $13 million in its presale, and it still trending strongly. Big Eyes is a meme project that looks to blend the cuteness and fun of memes with the strong utility and functionality of blockchain technology.
Big Eyes Coin will be launching its own NFT collection, where owners can mint, trade, buy, and sell their Big Eyes NFTs. They will be part of an exclusive NFT club called Sushi Crew, which will unlock more of the Big Eyes ecosystem. Big Eyes also has strong charitable focuses: it has a dedicated charity wallet that holds 5% of all $BIG tokens and donates to charities and foundations that work towards the preservation and protection of our planet’s oceans and marine life.
Big Eyes Coin has a strong chance of becoming the next big meme coin and therefore has a great chance of bringing profit to its owners. When the next bull run begins, those holding meme coins will do well – traditionally, meme coins have created huge wealth for early adopters. Big Eyes Coin is no different, and because it is in its presale stages, it is cheaper than many other options. The Big Eyes team is always running promotions, and by using exclusive code BIGsave963 when purchasing via the button below, investors can gain even more bonuses and discounts!
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.