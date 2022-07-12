Star Birdies: The Next Blue-Chip 2D NFT Project

July 12: Over the last several months, NFTs have been making headlines across the world. With the hype surrounding the technology, you may be wondering what exactly an NFT is. Essentially, NFTs are digital representations of physical assets such as vehicles, property, and even human beings. One of the up-and-coming NFT projects, Star Birdies, has been making waves in the crypto and NFT sphere.
If the interest the initiative has received among early users is any indicator, Star Birdies' efforts are already paying off. Thousands of NFT and Web 3.0 fans have joined Star Birdies' social media platforms so far, and they are gushing about the project's artwork. Within one week of debuting on Twitter, Star Birdies had amassed 10,000 followers. The initiative has had a similar level of success on Discord, where it has quickly created a large and engaged following. The community is thrilled about Star Birdies' goal and appears to be looking forward to the project's minting phase.
Because they eliminate intermediaries and untrustworthy parties from computer networks, distributed ledgers can enable hitherto impossible commercial activity. This investment opportunity will appeal to those who believe in the future of digital currency. Investing in cryptocurrency offers those who believe in the promise of enormous returns while also helping to shape the future of technology a chance to make a lot of money. NFTs, on the other hand, are digital assets in which each item, or token, is fully unique.
For the time being, the development team is working feverishly to guarantee that Star Birdies' formal launch goes off without a hitch. As a result, the project's early investors will be able to reap a variety of rewards. Members of the community can boost their chances of getting added to the project's Whitelist until then by participating in Star Birdies' Discord. This increases their chances of winning one of the project's prizes.
About Star Birdies
Star Birdies is a 2D NFT Collection of 3,333 cartoon hand-drawn bird NFTs, which will be minted onto the Ethereum blockchain. Star Birdies currently has a community of well over 30,000 people and is constantly growing.
