StarApp India Announced Millennials Focused Mobile Accessories

India is one of the most populous and rapidly expanding smartphone markets worldwide. With the widespread adoption of smartphones, consumers have discovered that mobile phone accessories play an essential part in boosting the whole experience of a smartphone. These accessories have become necessary for millennials, be it power banks, headphones, Bluetooth neckbands, smartwatches, or wireless Bluetooth speakers.
India’s Potent Millennial Population
India is evolving at a rapid pace. According to statistics, at least three Indians experience the internet for the first time every second. More than a billion of them will be online by 2030. In 2015, one out of every four mobile phones in the country was a smartphone. Furthermore, India has the world’s fastest-growing economy and the greatest millennial population.
“In India, Generation Y (millennials) make up about half of the working-age population. Gen Z was introduced after the 2000s, which has a completely different set of interests and tastes. But still, Gen Y is driving and dominating the total consumer market”, according to Anil Talreja, an associate at Deloitte India.
According to a survey, millennials are India’s top wage earners, accounting for 47 percent of the working-age population.
Millennial Focused Mobile Accessories
Millennials make up a sizable portion of India’s consumer base. They are the country’s largest demographic population, with a population of 440 million.
This new generation is more educated and intelligent. They have grown up with mobile technology and rely on their smartphones to meet all of their requirements. Whether booking a ride with the Uber app, making a transaction, or ordering breakfast, technology is how they get stuff done.
Customer’s buying and spending habits have changed as their disposable income has increased. Consumer attitudes are evolving, resulting in a surge in demand for attractive mobile phone accessories. The latest iPhone model, i.e., iPhone 12, and its gadgets and iPhone 12 Cover are in demand by Indian consumers. Also, there were huge sales of iPhone 11 in the country, and people prefer stylish iPhone 11 Cover.
Wireless headphones and earphones are becoming increasingly popular as mobile phone accessories in India. It is projected that these wireless headphones will gain a significant market share in the future due to lower prices and advancements in technology.
For passionate young consumers, mobile accessories have evolved into a fashion statement. The market offers a diverse choice of mobile accessories that are bright, unique, and fashionable. These gadgets help to enhance the functionalities of a smartphone and provide consumers with the greatest possible experience. As a result of the rapid adoption of smartphones and tablets, India’s mobile phone accessories market is predicted to reach INR 252.8 Billion by 2023.
Companies are attempting to develop stylish products like proactive cases, headphones, and other gadgets as demand for fashionable accessories grows. As the trend of wireless technology advances, it provides an excellent opportunity for firms to manufacture such products. Consumers currently expect longer battery life in their phones; thus, batteries with longer lifespans are becoming increasingly popular.
StarApp to Manufacture Mobile Accessories
For the first time, StarApp is selling directly to clients in India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The firm opened an online store that practically sells its items and introduces clients to various additional services. Consumers in India can now purchase a wide range of accessories, including phone cases.
Furthermore, the company stated that it would offer customer service via a contact form on its website. Before making a purchase, the customers can consult their team of professionals.
Numerous covers of various smartphone models have been developed by StarApp, including iPhone, Samsung, and others. Consumers can also buy customized cell phone cases from the company.
Also, the delivery time is considerably shorter than at other stores. In most cases, the products are delivered within 3-4 working days across India. The launch of StarApp’s online store is a more significant thing for the company than it is for customers.
Regarding the payment method, StarApp allows its customers to pay for their purchases using various methods. Additionally, StarApp provides cash on delivery, card payments, and mobile wallets, making online transactions more effective.