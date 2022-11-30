Starshine 55 Inches Full HD Smart LED TV Review; Great 4K Ultra-HD, Immersive Audio Experience

November 26: Starshine has launched its Starshine 4K Smart TV at an affordable price range. How does considering this 4K Ultra-HD smart TV will make a great buying decision over other options available in the market?
In a home, usually there are two televisions. The OLED expensive one in the parent's room that they use for watching those typical non-HD soap operas, while the budget-friendly HD smart TV in the kid’s room is often used for hardcore PlayStation gaming sessions. Unfair, right? However, one can always access some great best in budget television sets with 4K UHD resolution, good speakers, and Android OS with proper market research.
One such brand that has been making it to youngsters' rooms amidst such present-day scenarios is the Starshine 4K Ultra-HD Smart LED TV. The great spec sheet for the price of INR35,499 is what makes it a worth-buying decision. But has Starshine 4K Smart TV done enough that it could stand apart from all those mid-range segment competitors out there? Let’s dig a bit deeper.
Similar to other smart tv, it comes with an A+ grade LED panel, a full HD ultra-clear panel, air slim design, detailed picture controls, a vivid picture engine, a bright screen, dynamic backlight, and dynamic contrast that make it stand out from its competitors. The Starshine 4K Ultra-HD Smart LED TV also delivers crisp and realistic visuals with vivid colors and a content discovery engine.
Most LED Smart TVs in the mid-range segment offer good visuals but not good audio. But this 24 W Smart TV comes with dual speakers that offer an incredibly immersive audio experience. The powerful stereo speakers will ensure that the sound and stories will offer a breathtaking realism to everything the user watches.
What makes it one of the best Smart LED TVs is the fact that it is powered by a quad-core processor and android OS. The processor is coupled with 8GB internal storage and 1GB RAM. The LED TV comes with two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI ports for connecting gaming console, set-top box, and more. The LED TV is also equipped with a dynamic color enhancer for offering rich and natural images. Screen mirroring, universal search, and access to all trending OTT platforms are other plus.
Customers can purchase this bestseller 4K Ultra-HD Smart LED TV with Zest Money no-cost EMI options with INR0 down payment and INR0 interest. One can buy now and pay over 3 months. For 3 months, the buyer will have to pay INR11833 every month. Any interest charged will be refunded after each repayment. Customers who already have a Zest Money credit card limit can select RazorPay on checkout and choose Zest to buy in good budget. Apart from Zest Money, buyers can also pay using early salary, one card, and bank EMI options of HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Axis, and all other major banks.
Other popular products from the brand such as ceiling fans, washing machines, and mixer grinders are available on Amazon. Interested buyers can also purchase Starshine ceiling fans and mixer grinders from Meesho and Flipkart. They can bag the best offers on Flipkart. However, the smart televisions from the brand are only available on the brand’s official D2C website www.starshine.co.in. and www.arhamtechnologies.co.in.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.