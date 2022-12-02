Start your Crypto Journey with These Three Groundbreaking Crypto Projects; Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Internet Computer

Many new users find it difficult to navigate the crypto industry due to the uncertainty around many of the projects within it. On the one hand, many crypto projects are great investment opportunities, but on the other hand, a lot of these other crypto projects are potentially dubious protocols, rug pulls, and scams strategically put in place to catch new users completely by surprise.
Luckily, projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Avalanche (AVAX), and Internet Computer (ICP) are changing this narrative and restoring confidence in the crypto industry.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Embodying Security, Profitability, Community Growth, and Cuteness
Perhaps the fastest-growing meme coin protocol, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a unique and highly decentralized crypto protocol that aims to secure user assets and provide access to the DeFi economy. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) combines a unique blend of safety, security, interactivity, and cuteness to provide truly essential decentralized solutions powered by smart contracts.
The Ethereum-based meme coin is already certified by Coin Sniper and Solidity finance and has secured a centralized exchange (CEX) listing. Revenue from the 6th presale phase hit over $10 million, and the price is only expected to go higher. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a dynamic four-phase roadmap that highlights great protocol activities like exchange listings, NFT development, interactivity, social media presence, exclusive events, charity, contests, and a lot more.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to launch with 200 billion tokens, with 80% available to the community at launch. The BIG coins will do a lot to secure the protocol, and incentivize and provide access for community members.
Avalanche (AVAX): Providing Speed and Scalability in the Crypto Industry
Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralized open source Blockchain powered crypto project which has established its status as a highly scalable, decentralized, secure, and speedy protocol, and has even claimed to be the fastest Blockchain network in terms of throughput and speed. Avalanche (AVAX) is a very useful protocol as it provides an environment for the development of DeFi applications and services.
The network is secured using a proof of stake consensus model, and users are rewarded for participating in the protocol governance with AVAX tokens. AVAX, the native Avalanche token, is a highly valuable token within the protocol and crypto industry as it does a lot to bring wealth into the ecosystem.
Internet Computer (ICP): Fostering Decentralized Cloud Services
Internet Computer (ICP) is a web 3.0 Blockchain-based cloud computing storage that allows developers to build and scale their apps by copying the source code directly to the internet.
It allows for deregulation and permissionless transactions, and it serves to improve the DeFi economy. Internet Computer (ICP) was created by DFINITY labs as a new way to deal with cloud storage, as the world is abandoning centralized systems and embracing the freedom and wealth potential associated with decentralization.
Internet Computer (ICP) Protocol uses ICP tokens to reward node operators and stakers within the protocol. The tokens are also used to pay gas fees, and to access tools and services within the network.
Users that are new in crypto and finding it hard to navigate can easily look to Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Avalanche (AVAX), and Internet Computer (ICP) as easy and profitable enough coins to start them off in the world of crypto.
