Start Your Flooring Projects in Summer

Flooring installation is a necessary evil but let’s face it… it’s time consuming. Everyone wants solid flooring, be it hardwood floors, laminate flooring, or vinyl flooring. The biggest problem is simply finding the perfect time to schedule it. Today we’re going to give you some reasons why you should consider installing your new flooring in the summer.
As it turns out, there are 4 very practical reasons why this is a good idea and we will share those now. Let’s see what you think!
It is easier to get everyone out of the house so that the work can get done
When you’ve got a family, getting everyone out of the house can be a huge challenge. Spring often brings rains and you can forget about winter. In the summer, there are always plenty of things to do outside and this makes clearing out the house much, much easier.
You can send the kids outdoors, get the job done, and enjoy the benefits of your new flooring for the rest of the summer.
Summer is one of the easiest times to do an indoor installation
Winter installations are a nightmare. Water and salt can get tracked into the house and this is a huge reason not to get new flooring during this time. Salt gets everywhere and you don’t want your new flooring installation to degrade because some invisible salt-grains have gotten inside it.
A summer installation, however, is ideal. The temperature inside is pleasant, there are no worries of salt in someone’s shoes or spring rains causing inadvertent tracking of water inside. It’s warm, dry, and an excellent time for a flooring installation.
In addition, there are tons of flooring stores that offer summer promotions for customers. You should take advantage of it.
Why wait for fall?
Everyone tends to do installations in the fall, but why wait? During the summer, people are planning vacations, weddings, and generally spending their time outdoors. By scheduling your new hardwood floor or laminate flooring installation for the summer, you can get the work done before anyone else and if you are fairly social, host a few fall gatherings to show off your home’s new look.
Why wait for fall? Getting the job done is a great use of summertime and the work takes less time than you think!
You can spend the rest of your summer comfortably
Materials draw a certain amount of heat. That’s just standard, unavoidable physics. This means that you are going to spend more cooling your house and that the overall comfort standard indoors is going to be lower than it has to be. Why not spend the lion’s share of your summer walking on cool, beautiful new flooring?
It really makes a world of difference.
In closing: Summer flooring installation just makes good sense!
Scheduling a flooring installation for summer is a sensible option that often gets overlooked. Why not take advantage of this? You can get everyone out of the house, get your work done early, your job will have less weather impediments, and you’ll get a cooler summer with some nice, new aesthetic elements to boot.
So, schedule your summer flooring installation and get ahead of the curve. It’s ideal, practical, and you’re going to really enjoy your new flooring this summer!