Stop Buying NFTs and Invest in NFT Marketplaces Instead: Flow (FLOW) and Caprice Finance (CFT)

2021 was non-fungible tokens’ time to shine. Total market value of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, blasted over $40 billion, a historical first.
Multinational investment bank Jefferies estimated that the NFT market could be worth $80 billion by 2025.
From being a mysterious concept, NFTs became a household topic discussed over the dinner table. All of a sudden, the world became obsessed with NFTs.
But what are NFTs exactly? This article explains just that, and you will see how you can gain exposure to NFTs and their performance without actually having to buy one.
What are NFTs?
NFTs are digital assets that possess a unique cryptographic signature recorded on the blockchain. They can take the form of any kind of digital object: pictures, videos, PDFs, pieces of music and so forth…
Non-fungibility simply refers to the fact that each NFT is unique and cannot be exchanged between one another. Conversely, traditional fiat currencies, as well as cryptocurrencies, are fungible.
For instance, a $10 bill can be exchanged anytime for any other $10 bill that exists as they have the same value. The same goes if someone wanted to exchange 1 Ether (ETH) for instance. That is not the case for NFTs, due to the uniqueness of each of them.
Despite their more artistic nature, NFTs remain tokens and are exchanged as such. In fact, NFTs mostly follow the ERC-721 standard.
NFTs are often issued in batches, also known as collections. The most famous collections include CryptoPunks, Cryptokitties, Bored Apes Yacht Club, and Cool Cats.
What makes NFTs so popular?
NFTs create a sense of exclusivity. Just like artwork, NFTs are unique and rare. It is this uniqueness, and the exclusivity it entails, that makes them valuable.
Additionally, some NFT collections possess additional utility and provide their owners with exclusive services and perks.
That is the case of the Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) collection: owning one of the 10,000 Bored Apes in existence gives you exclusive access to VIP yacht parties, mansions, and other events.
Celebrities such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, or Paris Hilton own a Bored Ape NFT.
Want to get exposure to NFTs without actually buying one?
Investing in NFT marketplaces is the way to go if you want to benefit from NFTs’ extraordinary growth without having to buy an NFT. Below are two projects developing ambitious NFT initiatives!
Flow (FLOW)
Flow (FLOW) is a recent layer one blockchain that aims at being the framework for the next generation of blockchain-based games, assets, and applications. FLOW has been developed by Dapper Labs, which also created the Cryptokitties NFT collection.
FLOW therefore has a solid track record when it comes to developing and delivering NFT projects destined to the larger public. This expertise creates high hopes for the development of their own NFTs.
Flow's ecosystem is already impressively rich and includes leading names such as Binance, Warner Music, and NBA; top game development studios such as Ubisoft and Animoca Brands. The Flow ecosystem also includes today's leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea, currently growing at a stellar pace.
All in all, FLOW appears ideally positioned to benefit from the increasing popularity of NFTs over coming months and years!
Caprice Finance
Caprice Finance (CFT) is a project that is currently working on the development of its own NFT marketplace and is about to undergo its market launch. CFT is a multichain project planning to deploy on Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC) chains.
CFT features deflationary tokenomics, meaning that its total supply will decrease over time through the burning of a small percentage of each transaction, in turn making the token more valuable over time.
Caprice Finance's NFT marketplace ambitions to enhance NFT integration by allowing external users to connect their NFTs to its platform. This in turn gives you access to an individual token address generated by Caprice Finance's NFT Vault, enabling you to verify, exchange, or burn your NFTs through this platform.
On top of that, CFT token holders will have access to exclusive content that will be presented in further detail by the Caprice Finance team over the coming weeks.
