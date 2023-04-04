Stories brewery and kitchen go-to brewery place in Bangalore – All you need to know

Stories Brewery and Kitchen is proud to announce its status as the go-to destination for anyone looking for an exceptional beer experience in the heart of the city. Our ambience is special with lush live plants and an enchanting atmosphere. Indulge in our quality food that will tantalize your taste buds. We are a hit amongst beer connoisseurs who can sample the best brews in town. Our unbeatable prices make us the perfect destination for food lovers.
The brewery prides itself on its unique blend of traditional brewing techniques and modern brewing practices, ensuring that every beer is brewed to perfection. Stories Brewery is a one-of-a-kind brewery where the brewing process is more than just science - it's an art form. Each beer is crafted with a specific story in mind, from the choice of ingredients to the brewing techniques used. Each beer at Stories Brewery is a testament to the power of Storytelling. Their commitment to quality extends beyond their beer, with their menu featuring a range of tasty dishes that are perfect for any occasion.
Whether it's an evening out with friends or time with family, Stories Brewery and kitchen have something to cater to all kinds of crowds. For adults and young professionals, The Penthouse is the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxing evening, with the open sky and pleasant atmosphere, guest can kick back and be themselves. For Family and friend, the Amazon is a great place to bond. With lush green plants, and an Oxygen-rich atmosphere, you’ll have the perfect setting for a fun evening. Finally, for music lovers, the Brew offers live music, so you can sit back and tap your feet to some great tunes. At Maze, we offer a private and cozy dining area suitable for all kinds of get together and parties. And, best of all, we’re pet friend.
Stories Brewery and Kitchen is located at 29th Main Rd, BTM 2nd Stage, Mahadeshwara Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout, and Bengaluru with hours of operation from 12p.m to 1 a.m.
For more information and updates, follow Stories Brewery on social media or Call. 080 468 09326