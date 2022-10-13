Strong roots of 75 years -ASPEE emerges as “Champion” manufacturer of Agricultural Implements

The Roots of ASPEE has been built along the years with hard work, ethical attitudes and the collaboration of all. In our daily routine, we believe that cultivating health and long-lasting relationships with farmers is vibrant for reaching good results, keeping integrity, and trusting that it is necessary to act in an ethical and impartial way, respecting the laws, standards, and regulations. Farmers’ satisfaction is the key principle of ASPEE. With the strong mantra of “after-sale service” facilities, ASPEE is now a one-stop solution for agricultural sprayers and dusters for crores of farmers across the country.
Today's agrarian operations use a variety of contemporary agricultural machinery and technology. Due to new inventions, agriculture has changed with improved output and product quality. In the agriculture industry, a tractor that was once regarded as a technological marvel is now considered outdated. Due to shortage and increasing rates of labours, the agriculture industry has improved and is moving towards farm mechanization with required new farm equipments. However, before this sudden boom in the agriculture industry, American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd, founded in 1946, was on the constant run to bring change in the agriculture industry over the years that ensures quality with its philosophy that promotes the efficient, effective and responsible plant care sprayers and accessories.
The visionary, Founder Shri. Lallubhai Makanji Patel had then identified problems like plant protection in an agricultural economy, and had begun the production of Rotary Dusters in 1947 in a small workshop under the banner "American Spring and Pressing Works." ASPEE’s goal is to satisfy our end-users requirements for quality products, which ensure efficient, punctual and precise application of crop protection products.
Looking to the demands, he, along with his sons, Shri. Sharad Lallubhai Patel and Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel developed and brought into the market more sophisticated Agriculture Sprayers, Dusters, and other Appliances needed for agriculture and public health. Not just this pesticide dose for environmental considerations, reducing drudgery in operation and increasing the efficacy of spray suspensions that received uppermost considerations in the design and development of spraying appliances.
A milestone the new factory at Bilimora, ASPEE was launched to assist M/s. American Spring & Pressing Works Ltd. and meet the ever-increasing demands for efficient and precise crop protection. One of their greatest successes and recognitions is that their products are used in everything from the smallest Kitchen gardens to the largest farmer's fields. The entire credit goes to their unrivaled "Customer Service," as their degree of assistance for customers is the reason why customers are satisfied every time. As a result of the wide variety of ASPEE appliances developed by M/s Aspee Group gaining enormous popularity among Indian farmers across the whole of our nation, Shri. L.M. Patel in his lifetime, took roughly 50
years to fully mature.
Sharing about the firm, Managing Director Sharad L. Patel shared, "Farming activities are more efficient and faster when done with the right agricultural equipment. It reduces human efforts and results in better seeding of plants and growing them. With this novel thought, our firm was started. Taking this firm forward, I have always thought of giving the best through ASPEE. This whole journey of growing the brand would not be possible without my team. We have a team of dynamic and vibrant people who work together with dedication to the biggest challenges. Our team is a mix of professionals from technical and creative fields who lead ASPEE toward success. At ASPEE, we support, encourage, and foster the qualities of respect and transparency within the organization. We motivate teamwork for better results and ensure complete customer satisfaction. In the future, I hope we not only expand in India but also leave our footprints worldwide, helping farmers with the best equipment."
For its exceptional services, The Bureau of Indian Standards has acknowledged ASPEE as the first sprayer firm to earn an ISI mark (BIS). Additionally, it is India's first business to produce sprayers per WHO criteria (WHO). It is also the first business to obtain ISO 9001:2000 Certification from the Netherlands' Det Norske Veritas. The BSI has also awarded ASPEE its ISO 9001: 2015 certification. All these achievements resulted from the company developing more and more sophisticated equipment for plant protection, malaria eradication, and other agricultural appliances with the help of its own R & D department. Today, the company has prospered and is a market leader with major shares. The roots and values of the company have held it firm and allowed it to look at the present and the future in researching new opportunities with the same enthusiasm.