Students are talking about Season 7 of Hero Campus Challenge. Here’s why!

“A diamond on its own can be mistaken for a rock, and talent if not tapped into can go unrealized.” Competitions, one of the campus engagements from companies, are known to shape the lives of students in different ways by providing learning opportunities beyond the confines of the traditional classroom. Working on case studies, hackathons, business simulation games, quizzes, etc. aids students in understanding the corporate environment even before they step into the corporate realm.
These employer branding activities act as a great way for companies to attract potential candidates for their companies. One such platform to demonstrate talent, a stepping-stone to achieving greater things in life is Hero Campus Challenge. An initiative by Hero MotoCorp Limited, this competition gives students an opportunity to get a peek into the world of Hero and be a part of it by working on Hero's real business challenges. Open to all the students from select B-Schools and E-Schools, Hero Campus Challenge pushes students to explore boundaries and expand horizons!
Having witnessed an overwhelming response in the previous season, with a reach to 9,54,615 students and 35,633 registrations from 1700+ B-Schools and Engineering colleges, this year, Hero is taking bigger and bolder steps to break their own records with the launch of the Hero Campus Challenge season 7 in collaboration with Dare2Compete!
With an aim to unveil unique scenario-building/problem-solving approaches from some of the brilliant minds of the country, studying at India’s leading B-Schools and Engineering Colleges, HCC Season 7 is looking forward to getting ideas to build a sustainable ecosystem that can benefit all. It is almost impossible to overstate the importance of such corporate competitions in building effective employer branding early in the minds of budding leaders.
Such campus engagements bring out different shades of students’ personalities that they themselves never knew existed. In the case of Hero Campus Challenge, the whopping prize money and opportunity to be interviewed by Hero for full-time jobs/internships before the students finish their degree is a major kick. What’s even more exciting is earning the full bragging rights and becoming the next big thing walking on the campus! Apart from the knowledge and learning, they are ought to realize their hidden potential and reach the heights that they are meant to with the Hero Campus Challenge Season 7. The entire journey of HCC Season 7 spanned across 5 rounds over a duration of 3 months is all set to leave an impression on students that will eventually shape the company’s employer brand and its ability to hire and retain great people over time!
