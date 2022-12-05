Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Review: Everything You Need To Know To Pass A Drug Test

In this five minute Sub Solution synthetic urine review, you’re going to learn everything you need to know to pass a drug test using it.
If you want to get your hands on Sub Solution, you can buy it right now directly from the Clear Choice webstore here.
I’m going to tell you exactly how good Sub Solution is. What it contains, and how it compares to other top brands of fake urine. I’ll tell you how to use Sub Solution, with some top tips. I’ll explain how modern drug testing works, and why Sub Solution is good enough to get you through even the toughest levels of scrutiny.
Everything you need to know to use sub-solution in the next five minutes, so let’s get cracking.
Clear Choice Sub Solution Complexity: Here’s What It Needs To Contain
At a minimum, to pass validity testing and visual scrutiny, fake urine has to have the following characteristics:
• Must contain creatinine
• Has to contain urea and uric acid
• Needs to be balanced for pH and specific gravity
• Has to be submitted within the correct temperature range for human urine
• Should at least look like human urine
Most half-decent fake urine kits will achieve most of those (but often not all). If you are facing cheap pre-employment drug testing, then you’re probably pass any half-decent brand.
But increasingly, drug testing is moving on. For a start, you’ve now got the fully automated eCup system that LabCorp and a few others increasingly use. It’s far better at spotting issues and dealing with a drug test rapidly.
Also, if it’s something like a DOT (American Department of Transport) drug test, then it’s going to face far more scrutiny than a cheap brand can handle.
Thankfully, Sub Solution has the following characteristics:
• 11 chemicals found in human urine
• Perfectly balanced for creatinine, uric acid, and urea
• Perfectly balanced for specific gravity and pH
• Looks, smells, and froths like real urine (will pass full human scrutiny)
• Heat activator powder removes temperature variability problems
For those reasons, Sub Solution is the best on the market. It has a fantastic track record and is made by Clear Choice, a brand getting people through drug tests in 2003.
Modern Drug Testing Analysis Explained
What exactly happens when you submit your sample? Let’s quickly tell you, so you can understand the analysis process your real, or fake, the sample would go through.
1. When you submit your sample, there will be a temperature strip on the side of the cup. Within two minutes of doing the sample it will be checked either by the person you hand it to, or the eCup machine you place it in. The temperature must be between 90°F and 100°F to be a legal sample.
2. Next, validity tests are done on the sample. This can be a dipstick test or an automated test. It will look for signs of adulteration. It will look for the presence of nitrates, it will look for dilution, as well as the correct pH, specific gravity, and creatinine levels. If it fails, then the person commissioning the test is notified and you fail your drug test at this stage.
3. If it’s still a valid sample after steps one and two, it will go through a urinalysis. This is a dipstick test that sees if there is a reaction for any of the substances being looked for.
4. If your sample fails the urinalysis then it will be sent for a full gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis. This is unlikely and rare, but the truth is that no synthetic urine of any complexity will pass that scrutiny.
Sub Solution Instructions
Now you understand how modern drug testing works, and how complex Sub Solution is it confronting a drug test, let’s talk you through the full Sub Solution instructions for use.
1. Sub Solution is a powder. So the first step is to hydrate into a liquid. You’ll use filtered jug tap water for this. Simply fill the bottle to the correct line, and shake it gently until the powdered urine has completely dissolved.
2. Usually, you will have to heat the sample with a microwave, and then keep it warm using a heatpad until you submit your sample. With Sub Solution, you don’t have to do any of this though.
3. So, after hydrating it, you simply need to conceal it. Put on two pairs of underpants, and tuck it securely between them in your crotch. Because the drug test will be unsupervised, you can’t be intimately searched. Then put on jogging bottoms and a casual top to complete the disguising look.
4. On arrival, just before you go into the building, you’re going to use the heat activator powder included in the Sub Solution kit. Simply tap in about one third and shake the urine bottle gently. Watch the temperature strip carefully, in case it heats up and get so hot the reading vanishes again. If you don’t get a reading, or it’s not really close to 100°F (temperature strip registers at between 90°F and 100°F), tap in a little more until you get a good temperature.
Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix
Quick Fix is another popular type of synthetic urine. It’s been around a long time, and had a good track record.
But, it’s incomparable to Sub Solution in terms of its ability to pass a modern drug test.
Quick Fix just isn’t very complex:
• Only contains urea, uric acid, and creatinine
• Sort of looks like urine
• Uses a heatpad the temperature maintenance
Although it only costs $39, Quick Fix just isn’t in the same class as Sub Solution. Sure, it might get you through a basic pre-employment drug test if you get lucky.
But compared to Sub Solution costing $85, with its complexity and game-changing heat activator powder control, there simply is no real comparison.
If you have the money, buy Sub Solution and pass your drug test, rather than gambling for the sake of $46.
Sub Solution Failed Test: How To Avoid
Although user reviews of Sub Solution are overwhelmingly positive, helping many people to get through a drug test, you’ll always get people claiming Sub Solution failed a test.
The truth is that yes it can. If it comes under intense scrutiny then any fake urine will struggle. But it is rare.
The biggest reason why people submitting fake urine fail is that it’s submitted outside the temperature range that human urine leaves the body at.
As long as you understand how to use the heat activator powder, do it as close to the time of your test as possible, and then tuck it close to your body to maintain the heat, then you shouldn’t have a problem.
Compared to the issues with a heatpad, it’s virtually impossible to get the temperature wrong with Sub Solution. Some people manage to mess it up, but it won’t be you.
Avoid These Poor Quality Synthetic Urine Brands
I’ve already talked about Quick Fix is the best of the budget brands, but it’s basically incomparable to Sub Solution for quality and safety.
These are the other fake urine products you should avoid completely:
• U Pass
• Magnum
• Agent X
• XStream
Not only do all of these struggles to even have the basics required for validity testing, but they all contain biocide preservatives.
Biocide preservatives were found to be a common footprint several years back. Some labs look for the presence of these preservatives to rule out fake samples.
Sub Solution has been guaranteed by Clear Choice to not contain biocide preservatives or any other traceable preservative methods.
Sub Solution Urine Amazon Warning
I want to give you a Sub Solution urine Amazon warning because it’s a mistake many make.
They think they can buy everything on Amazon and eBay. So, in good faith, you visit and you search.
The bottom line is this. If you see Sub Solution for sale on any other site than the official website, then it is fake. It is nothing more than colored powder with a useless white powder in the heat activator bottle.
It will not pass a drug test, and you will have been ripped off badly.
Do not buy any drug test avoidance product from general marketplace sites. Always buy them from the official website or an official reseller site.
Where To Buy Sub Solution Synthetic Urine With Rapid Delivery
I hope this review Sub Solution has been helpful to you. Sub Solution will not fail if you prepare it with filtered water, and submit it within the correct temperature range (which is simple because of the heat activator powder).
So let’s finish up here by telling you where you can actually buy Sub Solution.
The official Clear Choice website is at Test Negative. Sub Solution costs $85 there.
That may sound a lot, but when you consider the alternative is failing an important drug test, then it’s basically peanuts. Delivery can take a few days. So bear in mind that if you think you could be facing a drug test at short notice, then you need to order it now. Don’t worry, its shelf life is at least 12 months.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.