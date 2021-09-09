Success Gyan breaks records with its 12 hour Inspirathon on ClubHouse

Success Gyan, one of India’s top training platforms, conducted their first and largest ever, one-of-its-kind Inspirathon as part of their reality show Super Speaker. The event was conducted on Clubhouse on Sunday, September 5, 2021 with 250 shortlisted contestant speakers selected from over 40,185 entries. Every shortlisted contestant shared a 2 minutes inspirational story with the audience. The event's objective was to shortlist the next 100 contestants who will move to Round 3 of the reality show. From the 100, top 10 participants will be selected, after which a jury of international trainers and celebrities along with the audience will choose only 1 winner. The winner will win the title Super Speaker, get an opportunity to partner with Success Gyan and speak at Success Gyan’s stage along with some of the World’s best trainers.
The event was a lively one, with over 12,077 attendees over a span of 12 hours and 250 speakers of the Super Speaker. This also led to a record-breaking win for Success Gyan as they received - Asia and India Book of Records of 250 inspiring stories for 12 hours on ClubHouse.
Just attending the event inspired many. Speakers such as Namrata Vishwanath, Leadership Coach, shared the writings of Nichiren Daishonin, “A lion usually advances three steps before sprinting on a target. And whether it is just a tiny ant or a bigger animal, the power at which he attacks is the same.” She further added, “In today’s fiercely competitive world, this quote and the inspirational story of an ordinary kid will show you how to succeed and win no matter how competitive it gets. The kid I was inspired by is my nephew, Vedant Singh Vishwanath, who won 19 out of 20 debating competitions including the aggressive Global Oxford University Model UN Competition. “ She continued to share his winning mindset.
Surendran J, Founder & CEO, Success Gyan also shared his story, “Even though now I’m where I’m, I have faced many difficulties in my journey. From giving up my dream of studying at IIT Madras to having to take up a job at 18. My mother was running the household on a loan basis and when my father died, we were left helpless with a total loan amount of Rs. 24 lakhs. I was just 17 years old when my father passed away, coming from a humble background, I had no option but to take up a job soon after. I had to make ends meet to repay the loan and provide for the family, however, my job could not subsist. Due to this situation, I was forced to start a business hoping to fulfil my needs. I had two failed businesses and a lost spirit when my friend pushed me to attend Brian Tracy’s seminar. This changed my life, and gave birth to the idea of Success Gyan and empowering people to bring out the best versions of themselves by life-transforming training.”
Success Gyan, since 2012, has been bringing in international life trainers that have changed millions of lives. Speakers with the likes of Robert Kiyosaki, Les Brown, Blair Singer, Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, T Harv Eker, John Gray, Dr John Demartini, Dr Denis Waitley, the list goes on. Success Gyan has also identified nationals who have mastered their respective fields and can positively transform people’s lives. They are now a part of Success Gyan Academy’s list of speakers.
Success Gyan Academy was started when the lockdown was imposed last year. Quick to learn, Success Gyan transformed its business model online. After hosting 800+ live events across the country, they created an online initiative that takes life-transforming education to every household in India with over 100 live webinars every month.
Success Gyan is on a mission to make 8 pm a learning hour across India with its daily clubhouse sessions, where they invite an expert and have meaningful and interactive discussions around specific themes.