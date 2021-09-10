“Success is never preordained; it is the result of hard work and persistence”, said Capt Rohanneet, who has added more feathers to his cap by becoming first person from Jammu and Kashmir to obtain approval on Non-Scheduled Operator Permit from Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Reaching this stage of glory wasn’t a piece of cake for him and his family, especially his mother who lives vicariously through her child, "however with a glimmer of hope, she propelled my career” said Capt Rohanneet. At the age of 18, he left his home to get training of Private Pilot License (PPL), in Canada. He imbibed culture & society of a new country and procured solo in few hours. Consequently, he was accorded recognition by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with inclusion in the prestigious FAA Airmen Certification Database, as a result of meeting or exceeding high educational, licensing & medical standards established by this entity. After acquiring PPL, he pursued Commercial Pilot License in Shirpur, India, where he effectuated completion of flying hours rather swiftly.
With an ambition to thrive in aviation and endearment towards his homeland, J&K, Capt Rohanneet embarked on a proposal to provide services within J&K and transformed it into an enterprise (with the facilitation from Ministry of Civil Aviation), now known as Kashmir Air Services.
He subdued the difficulties and lack of experience in the corporate milieu from inspirited influence of his associates G.M. Dar and Sikander Malik.
In July 2019, he maneuvered this odyssey and purchased Piper Seneca PA-34, (made in US, a multi-engine aircraft with a seating capacity of 6) from an eminent pilot training institute, Chimes Aviation Academy, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
According to Capt. Rohanneet, the initial business model incorporated, charter services which would resonate personal & business needs of passengers by providing opulence & privacy in transportation during adverse weather conditions in J&K.
Capt. Rohanneet sought to lease his aircraft to Red Bird Aviation Academy, Baramati, Maharashtra.
A philanthropic in essence, Capt. Rohanneet strived after an objective to support in sculpting future of aviation in India by leasing to a prestigious pilot training academy. Culminating the success of his venture, Capt. Rohanneet, extended gratitude towards Y.N Sharma, COO, Chimes Aviation Academy, for sustaining credence in this venture.
“There will always be rocks in the road ahead of us. They will be stumbling blocks or stepping stones; it all depends on how you use them,” said Capt. Rohanneet, eloquently.
In the future, Capt. Rohanneet anticipates to reinstate and augment Kashmir Air Services back to his venerated homeland, J&K. With his pragmatic business model, he desires to deliver multiple aircraft which can serve as air ambulance or in transit passengers from Jammu to Kashmir & return within a day! With a munificent outlook, he also favors creating job opportunities for residents of his state.
“ I owe this unmitigated triumph to my Nanu, Nani & my mother. If it hadn’t been for their perpetual support, I would not have been able to turn stumbling blocks to stepping stones”, asserted Capt. Rohanneet, succinctly.