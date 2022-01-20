Success Photographer, Aamir Beigh Says, “I Want to Keep Learning and Growing”

Aaron Siskind’s famous quote – “Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten
everything.”
The above-mentioned quote describes the essence of photography in a nutshell. People who love photography believe that they can keep the soul piece of every moment with them. Aamir Beigh is one of those passionate photographers mesmerized by every capture. He does not just want to capture an image, rather the moment. He says that in the beginning, he was void of any plans, ideas or equipment. He used his phone to tell tales through his clicks. He recalls that in his journey of over nine years, he used to take pictures of anything and everything around him, from people to places to things. Despite being filled with immense beauty and being naturally picturesque, Kashmir did not make his journey any easier. He went through trials and tribulations before he could become an established photographer.
Initially, he did not have any capital or resources. He attended contests and competitions of renowned publications such as Canon Magazine and several other local brands. After much hard work, he hit a breakthrough when he won a contest by JK tourism. From then on, there was no looking back. He explored, published, and gradually improved in his efforts by watching and learning from other successful creators. He states that to be able to grow as an artist and to expand the size of the business is significant.
Aamir states, “I want to grow as KASHMIRINMYLENS I hope to grow even more as time passes and I want to nurture more talent. I want to become a person that young creators look up to and aspire to."
His dream is to be known as one of the best and recognized photographers of the valley. During the process of hustling and discovering himself, he established his own Wedding Photography brand,
‘Kashmir Wedding by Aamir Beigh’. They are sought after for their unique and quality photography style.