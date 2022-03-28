Successful business icons inspire youth to make it big in industry!

March 28: "We all have grown up thinking an idea is enough to steer us towards success - but growth takes more than that. Shruti Gupta, who runs her own handcrafted luxury fashion brand - Shaza, deals in pashmina and cashmere wool. Representing the face of Indian artistry and weavers in the luxury segment, she is carrying a beacon of light for local artisans and aligning her efforts with India's VocalForLocal initiative. The brand focuses on selling woven ethereal luxury. Helping underrepresented people enhance their socio-economic status while producing a creative line of products, Shruti inspires women entrepreneurs to roar in the market.
Building something ground up might not be a cakewalk. However, the wave of entrepreneurship in India is fuelled by the renowned names in the industry who are motivating youth to believe in their ideas and skills. This story focuses on strong forces across diverse sectors that have managed to create waves in their sphere and are encouraging millennials to sow an entrepreneurial seed.
Arun Malhotra, CEO, AM Estate Developers, is India’s top-notch premier real estate developer and investor has built a brand that doesn’t compromise with the quality. Serving patrons with impeccable hospitality, the brand has created ripples of success in the market.
He further adds, “It’s the experience that has helped cultivate our selective ability to recognise fruitful opportunities based on distinct criteria that have been proven to yield results. We aim to create and build innovative designs and offers a unique and developed approach to our clients.” The company possess a keen vision to achieve goals and ambitions by constructing a sturdy foundation of trust and certitude.
Falling in line with the idea of consistency and a spirit of steel to help people through one's venture, Rajesh Bhat, running IronLady, a platform creating high-impact business leadership programs for women, thinks, "I would have never been able to come this far had it not been for the zeal to help an under-acknowledged segment - women. My driving force has been the fact that if I don't do this to bring a difference and others start following the same route - the world will witness stagnancy, and I choose growth over stagnancy any day.”
Iron Lady’s has made a revolutionary change and has empowered women through their mentorship. Their Board Member program is tailored for mentoring women in middle and senior level management levels for achieving success in becoming company board members. At the same time, their Leadership Excellence Program (LEP) has been recognized as one of the most successful programs for women leadership and entrepreneurship in India.
Chitwn D Malhotra, Founder at CDM Invitations, Dillano Luxurious Jewels, and interior designer at AM Estate Developers puts her personal and professional growth under one umbrella. She says, "It's all about becoming one with your creative and practical ideas and starting a brand that is an extension of who you are.”The lady who dawns many hats has recently stepped in the world of home and real estate and is now the Interior Designer at AM Estate Developers. Her creative design philosophy is creating exhilarating spaces to experience while being functionally proficient. Her enhanced ability to examine every nuance of design enables the company to provide an effective solution to projects of varying scale & requirements.
Instilling the “Turn your can't into cans and ideas into plans” spirit, another name that has been shining bright like a diamond in the world of diamonds to inspire the millennials is Pooja Sheth. The Founding and Managing Director of Limelight Diamonds believes in harnessing the power of skill-based education to create masterpieces out of brands - in this case, a diamond, quite literally. She aspires to create a luxury niche for lab-grown CVD diamonds from India. Hailing from an investment banking background, Pooja’s understanding of management coupled with a global perspective sets her apart as the new-age leader; this has resulted in establishing the brand to be the new wave of brilliance in India. Limelight has been successful in attracting consumers and the trade and most recently received tremendous support from several of the Royal Families in India.
Carrying forward the legacy of responsible living and fashion, this gorgeous duo, Hina and Nikhat, representing Fine threads - a sustainable fashion label for the woman who appreciates finesse, premium quality, and timeless design, is bringing their A-game to the table. The dyad is giving a reason to all entreprenaaris to keep their head and heels high and reign their respective sectors and the professional metaverse. The founder adds, “Finethreads’ was born from the realisation that the growing fast fashion industry is not only compromising on the quality of the garments but also adversely affecting the environment with heavily saturated production cycles incorporating inferior fabrics in the quest to extract the maximum profit at a minimal cost. At the same time, we also realised that high-quality, sustainable fashion was untenable for the average fashion enthusiast, and thus, ‘Fine threads’ was formed to provide affordable designer ensembles to customers who are committed to a lifestyle of responsible fashion.”
Successful business icons inspire youth to make it big in industry!
