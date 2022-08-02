Sujana Group of Companies – A Beacon of Inclusion

Discrimination may be a politically incorrect word, but we all grow up witnessing bias or discrimination in our communities and schools, and the workplace happens to be one of the most prominent settings in which it manifests. Whether deliberate or unconscious, the bias makes it difficult for individuals to move ahead in their roles, life, and society. As such, diversity and inclusion are critical to business performance, and the responsibility of providing an inclusive and diverse work culture falls on employers. However, there is only a handful of them who recognize this fact. Moreover, for those who realize this, the challenge lies in translating a nod of the head to diversity and inclusion into impactful actions.
In today's day and age, we have witnessed small businesses from anywhere coming along and restructuring an entire industry. This is because the world of ideas is now democratic, open-sourced, and multi-cultural. One organization that follows this ideology is the Sujana Group of Companies. It takes seriously its responsibility to listen, learn and lead the change it wishes to see.
An important trait of a successful business is for it to not concern itself with how the world looks at it but with how it look at the world. Suh businesses are the ones that build a foundation of respect and appreciation for diversity in all its forms.
The Sujana Group, for one, has repeatedly proven itself as a leader of change by fighting the shackles of Indian stereotypes of providing growth opportunities to people of superior castes and whatnot because it acknowledges a horizon beyond these fetters.
By providing employment opportunities to individuals irrespective of castes, creed, or race, the Sujana Group takes pride in having a workforce of 6000+ employees who add to the organization's diversity. The firm provides equal opportunities to individuals based on their professional competence and dedication to work. This ideology has helped the organization develop into a syndicate of many employees with more than 30 years of experience.
Sujana Group is one of the few companies that have made a long-term commitment to inclusivity and diversity to support and empower its workforce to achieve their full potential.
In addition, the Group has for long been perceived as a torch-bearer for innovation. Its traits align with that of Apple's, based on its recent statement - "The most innovative company must also be the most diverse." These successful conglomerates understand that the magic lies in the diversity of thinking, not social parity.
So, for every budding organization to make it big today in the Indian landscape, it is critical to understand that the barriers to growth are not outside an organization. They are within.