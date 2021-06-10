Sumit Singh Gandhi promotes the culture of Workations

Traveling far and wide is the best way to ease the mind and gather thoughts. In an unknown city filled with strangers, a traveler finds solace as he discovers a new cuisine or comes across a new tradition. This is what separates a traveler from a tourist, and Sumit Singh Gandhi, founder of Travel Decamplife takes joy in expressing that his travel expeditions give him an inherent delight, making him a true traveler.
Having graduated with a degree in engineering from NIT Suratkal and an MBA from SP Jain Institute of management and research, Sumit worked in General Electric for a few years after which he did his executive MBA from Harvard Business School. While working along with the monotonous ways of living, he decided to carry his work for a vacation and found out a new way to attain the perfect work-life balance.
Based out of Mumbai, Sumit Singh Gandhi owns a CAT Coaching institute, ‘CATKing’. They provide online lectures for clearing the entrance exams and mock tests. Crediting his entrepreneurial and teaching skills, Sumit was awarded the Management Coaching Institute Of the Year by Entrepreneur India Education Congress 2018 and Coaching Institute Of the year 2017 by Higher Education Review. In the year 2020, he was also awarded for the best online CAT Coaching.
Panelist at NASSCOM Product Conclave, Social Media Summit by US Embassy, and Tech-Innovation Summit by MET Hyderabad, the visionary entrepreneur holds more than 98k subscribers on his YouTube channel CATKing and a similar vibe on his channel for travel blogging. Having traversed across 29 countries, Sumit channels all his energies during his trips to know more about the place and develop a connection that stays with him forever.
Talking about the increase in the number of bloggers in the travel industry he says, “There are a lot of travel enthusiasts bussing in the industry right now. Each tries to outstand the other by creating different or unique content and I feel really happy to see that. Everybody is an inspiration regardless of how many followers they have. I am just happy to see people doing what they love to do. I hope that they keep acknowledging the power of traveling and see it as more than just a profession.”
With a vision to explore the world and inducing the culture of workation among the people, Sumit Singh Gandhi plans to leave the mark of his travel endeavors across renowned websites including his favorite, Lonely Planet.
The awardee of the Digital Entrepreneur of the Year for Skill Development and Employability by Times Network, Digital India Summit 2016, he was also invited as the TEDx Speaker at IIM Calcutta and NMIMS inspiring young minds on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership.
Catering to the youth of the country, Sumit always inspires young minds to follow their passion as and when they come across it. To find their true calling, and work for it. He believes that once you give it your all, things start falling into place themselves.