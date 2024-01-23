Sunderkand Recitation and Rambhajan Enrich Spiritual Evening at CM Dhami's Residence with Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh

On the auspicious occasion of consecration of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, A grand Shri Ram Sandhya was organized with recitation of Sunderkand in the presence of Governor lt Gen Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at CM House. The Governor and the Chief Minister recited Sunderkand and Ram Bhajan for three hours. Due to the recitation of bhajans of Sunderkand presented by the team of bhajan singer Swati Mishra and Shri Vivek Nautiyal, everyone was seen immersed in devotion to Shri Ram. The atmosphere became more devotional with the beautiful recitation of Sunderkand.

The Governor and the Chief Minister along with their families recited Sunderkand and performed aarti of Lord Ram and sought blessings and wished for the prosperity of the state and happiness of the people of the state.

While honoring bhajan singer Swati Mishra, the Chief Minister also praised her singing full of faith in Lord Ram. Swati Mishra's bhajan was also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms.

The Chief Minister said that Ram Lalla is going to be seated in Ayodhya on 22nd January and this is an opportunity for which we have waited for years. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has provided an opportunity to one hundred and forty crore countrymen to celebrate Ramotsav. He also expected all the people of the state to celebrate Deepotsav by lighting lamps on January 22 and remembering Lord Ram.

On this occasion, former Chief Minister and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with ministers, MLAs and common people of Uttarakhand also participated in Sunderkand and Ram Bhajan. The program was conducted by Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari.