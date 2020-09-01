SUNFLOWER LEANS WHERE THE SUN SHINES—Zaleb Brown INSPIRES PEOPLE THROUGH HIS BACKSTORY

Everyone has innate talent. It does not matter if it is in cooking, speaking, writing, dancing, singing, or even just doing a simple thing. A handful of abilities are bred by time, people, or circumstances. No matter its nature or form, talent is something one must proudly express.
It is only the society that created such a standard of being good and not. But the truth is, nobody has an awful capability. Canceling people is what makes others feel like they are not good enough, but know that descriptions from those who do not know you should not affect your passion.
Zaleb Brown is one of those gifted people who have once doubted himself. He was born with a great singing talent but was too shy to be heard. One of the reasons for this is his speech disorder.
His family became his one solid rock. They are the ones who drove him to try and believe in himself. He came from a large family. He is the 7th of nine children. They all grew up as music enthusiasts.
The guy behind the stunning song covers of Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur, See You Again by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth, Photograph by Ed Sheeran, and When We Were Young by Adele, which is his first debut cover, had successfully shown his marvelous talent nevertheless of having a stutter.
His spreads went over a million the time he posted his first cover on Facebook. After seeing how the world acknowledged and warmly welcomed him, he started hustling.
This 24-year-old bachelor is a huge inspiration to everybody who is feeling down and shy about showing off their gifts. As for him, it was his great enthusiasm for music that pushed him to go through. Passion really makes every little fire burn so big that it makes everyone feel it in your presence.
He also takes inspiration from some artists that he greatly admires like Adele, Khalid, and Post Malone. He also looks up to his sibling Jdagr8 whom he had released a single with entitled Projection in December 2019.
Today, he became one of the rising stars in Houston's Pop music setting and is widely known for his alias Zaleb Brown. No one would expect a stutter to sing so well like how Zaleb can. Truly, with great perseverance and motivation, you can make anything big. His songs are already available in streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube.
Zaleb Brown, indeed, is one of a kind. It is not only his potentials that brought him up to where he is right now but also the values that he never forgets to apply in his life. Just like how sunflower always leans wherever the sun shines the brightest, Zaleb always looks at the positive side of every situation. While being on top, he is also uplifting and supporting others.