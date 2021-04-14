SUNIL SIHAG ‘GORA’ & SHALU THAKUR CASTING A SPELL ON READERS WITH THEIR MESMERIZING DEBUT

SUNIL‘S DAY TURNS DARK’ & SHALU‘S THE JOURNEY OF UNEXPLORED LOVE’ ARE PROMISING LOVE STORIES
There has been an astounding increase in the number of titles originating in publishing industry. A book is launched almost every day of the year in India. There are far fewer debut authors whose well written stories generate attention with their ability to conjure images within the minds of the readers. Among those who succeeded to cast a spell on readers with their mesmerizing debuts are Sunil Sihag'GORA' & Shalu Thakur. What made them to stand out from the crowd are their raw and real romantic stories through which they made their readers to experience the emotions the characters going through in their novels.
Sunil Sihag Gora’s Day Turns Dark
Sunil Sihag Gora has impeccable story narration & novel writing skills. His multi dimensional characters & clarity towards the story hypnotized the readers. His debut novel Day Turns Dark is an impressive story that entertains you, at times entertains you through laugh, joy and other times distracts you through sorrow. At one particular moment, the story makes you involved in sweet romance and then at another moment, it makes you forget about the romance. The story is about two young souls who sacrifice their unconditional pure love. The story takes back to your golden childhood days where you had friends, a crush, and best friends who helped you to convey your proposal and all the other naughty things.
The first part of the story is all about innocence, charming, sweet, and naughty things. The second part of the story is all about suspense, sorrow. The heated tension increases scene after scene in the second part. The Story makes you feel surprised with its novelty. It is the most entertaining story of the year with hilarious ending. The heart stirring emotions gives hair-rising sensation in the end. Characters in the story make you feel like a real-time character and relatable in almost everyone’s life. Nitin plays a main role in the story. The situations happening in his life make you feel pain. Harleen is a sweet and cute girl. She is a determined and committed girl. But when she commits a relationship her determination and commitment turn into ashes.
Shalu Thakur’s ‘The journey of Unexplored Love’
Shalu Thakur’s ‘The journey of Unexplored Love’ is a romance fiction. It is captivating & thought provoking love story suitably depicting conflicts of modern times as it advocates self-love and shows love in its true form i.e. true love conforms you to be you. Particularly, it is a story of a girl named Piya who goes on a professional Kashmir trip which turns into a life altering roller coaster ride thus becoming a dive into an ocean full of excitement, happiness and gush of emotions for her and her trainee, Asher that changes her life forever. This time, she has got stuck in such a situation where she does not know what to do next. She is strong yet broken. She has her heart in Kashmir and life in Mumbai. Who will win her over? The person who already exists in her life or her heart which is still wandering for more?
Shalu Thakur, an MBA graduate having corporate experience venturing into the world of writing with a spectacular debut novel ‘The Journey of Unexplored Love’. She truly believes in the saying, ‘It is never too late to do the right thing in life.’ She has passion to write that burns within her, by her emphatic belief that writing is what she means to do. She is an epitome of perseverance and persistency. In her leisure time, she has taken up the task of helping the needy through a group named ‘Love Humanity’.
Shalu & Sunil are emerging writers who are poised to make a lasting impression on the readers. They have remarkable talent & jump- start his writing career with their amazing novels. Sunil’s DAY TURNS DARK & SHALU‘S THE JOURNEY OF UNEXPLORED LOVE’ have become heart stirring love stories of the present time.