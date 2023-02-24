Superdrol (Methasterone): Review Dosage, Cycles, Side Effects, Before And After Results

Superdrol is the brand name used for Methasterone, an oral steroid first discovered back in 1956, by Syntex that is also the company who developed Anadrol 50, as well as Masteron. Syntex tried to find an azo compound that has anti-tumor characteristics ( 1). In the latter part of 2004 Superdrol was purchased through Designer Supplements LLC over online ( 2).
Superdrol was improperly advertised and advertised as a prohormone, as an attempt to evade legal restrictions on steroids. Steroids Control Act of 1990..
Superdrol gained an cult following because of its powerful effects. It is capable of building significant quantities of lean muscle without retention of water.
SUPERdrol was an appropriate name for a potent OTC product.
Matt Cahill, the owner of Designer Supplements claims that the first Superdrol bottle was sold within 15 minutes after it was available on the internet, selling 2200 bottles.
Designer Supplements later signed an agreement for licensing in conjunction with Anabolic Resources which allows them to market Superdrol in exchange in a lump sum and royalty fees (totaling about $182,000).
In 2006, however, it was reported that the FDA issued a caution, noting it was a fact Anabolic Resources' Superdrol contained an unapproved substance called a steroid ( 3) that was Methasterone. This led to the removal of the product off the shelves.
Superdrol Benefits
There's some controversy over the efficacy of Superdrol.
It is because it is being offered through the underground market where goods are usually counterfeited or altered.
But bodybuilders who are able to gain genuine Mesthasterone typically describe that it is one of the strongest anabolic steroids currently available (alongside Trenbolone).
Lean Muscle & Lean Muscle &
Superdrol is able to increase the lean mass of 15-20lbs through an exercise and also increase strength to levels that are record-breaking.
Most bodybuilders don't increase their weight by more than 20lbs from Superdrol. This is because those who are taking it are advanced users of steroids, who have previously used a variety of compounds.
So, getting huge gains using an steroid that is new isn't realistic because the bulk of increases in strength and muscle mass occur within the initial cycles of steroid cycle(s).
Due to Superdrol's power it's capable of taking user gains to the highest level (including advanced users of steroids).
Powerlifters and bodybuilders have sustained serious injuries when using Superdrol due the increases in strength over the span of a few weeks. One person ripped the abdominal wall, and suffered an abdominal hernia while doing massive tricep pushdowns using Superdrol. Later, he required urgent operation ( 4).
It is therefore possible to become too powerful too quickly with Superdrol. So, we advise users to be cautious and avoid lifting as much as they can, thus reducing the chance of injuries.
There is no water retention
Superdrol doesn't aromatize , and it's not converted into estrogen, so the majority of weight gain will come in the shape of muscle mass.
Thus, a slim physique will remain attractive and trim, as opposed the others mass-building steroids that can compromise the definition of muscles (with extracellular fluid being accumulated).
No Gyno Risk
Superdrol doesn't cause the production of high levels of estrogen and progesterone. Therefore, gynecomastia will not a problem in this oral.
Huge Pumps
Superdrol is renowned for its amazing glycogen uptake in the muscle cells, leading to full and pumping muscles. In the gym, workouts tend to get intense while an ongoing semi-pump is usually maintained in other places.
Superdrol is perhaps the most powerful steroid to use for pumps. This could be a disadvantage for those who are prone to pain in the lower back pain (when lifting the most intense deadlifts).
Legal Steroid Alternatives that Work
Crazy Bulk is our recommended source for legal steroids Based on thousands of positive reviews from authentic platforms, like Trustpilot as well as Feefo.
Dr. Thomas O'Connor, head of our medical team, says: "There is evidence, should you choose to utilize the alternatives (steroid alternatives) they'd be better than testosterone-based steroids".
The Crazy Bulk formulas have been backed by research conducted in the field which is safe for both men and women to make use of.
Visit Store
Superdrol Side Effects
Note Superdrol isn't suitable for novices because of its toxic nature.
Don Catlin, founder of UCLA Olympic Lab and member of the ICC medical commission, said:
"Superdrol is among the most frightening substances that has ever been discovered. It wasn't just extremely potent, but its toxic effects showed up faster that the other synthetic steroids".
Cardiovascular
Superdrol exerts a powerful effect on the cholesterol levels of HDL/LDL and causes a dramatic increase in blood pressure due to vasoconstriction.
Superdrol must be considered one of the more hazardous steroids to lower blood pressure because of these reasons
Superdrol can be described as an oral steroid which is why it increases liver lipase enzymes in the liver, which causes dramatic changes in cholesterol levels.
Superdrol isn't converted to estrogen A lot of bodybuilders consider this as a benefit since it means that they will not experience Gyno or water retention. On the flip side, estrogen with high levels has advantages in managing cholesterol (with greater levels of estrogen fighting hypertension).
Liver Toxicity
The primary issue with Superdrol is its liver toxicity, as it is an alkylated steroid with C-17.
Additionally, Superdrol is methylated, so it is effectively broken down twice. This is similar to dropping a bomb on your liver.
Kevin Smith, the ex-president of Anabolic Resources, acknowledged: "We started getting calls about liver issues".
The user Jareem Gunter was diagnosed with liver problems after only a few two weeks of taking Superdrol. Doctors warned him that he'd require a liver transplant or end up dying.
One study showed that a man was diagnosed with jaundice following the consumption of 2 tablets of Superdrol every day over a period of 50 weeks ( 5).
Superdrol is a 10mg dose per tablet. Therefore, he used 20 mg per day for the duration of 50 days.
It's a long-term period for any oral steroids. The most alarming aspect of this particular man's story is the fact that he didn't have any health issues prior to taking Superdrol.
If someone were to be taking Superdrol it would be prudent to take 500 mg of TUDCA daily during the entire period, providing the best protection for the liver. However, staying clear of Superdrol would be the best option.
Androgenic
Superdrol's androgenic score of only 20 which is extremely low for a powerful muscle-builder. However, this number does not translate into reality and Superdrol's results are widely being known to be extremely androgenic in the real world.
Therefore, male pattern baldness as well as prostate enlargement, acne and other acne could all be connected.
Women will most likely be impacted by virilization if they decide to take Superdrol.
Testosterone Suppression
Superdrol has a powerful, negative effect on the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonad axis, effectively causing ASIH (anabolic steroid-induced hypogonadism).
This is basically the natural shutting down of testosterone levels. It could require up to several weeks, and more likely months, to return to normal levels.
A savage PCT should be employed in order to bring regular endogenous testosterone production to earlier levels.
As long as testosterone levels improve the user should avoid taking any other steroids that can cause the effect of shutting down.
The Dr. Thomas O'Connor has reported that some of his patients suffer with "severe depression" due to the use of Superdrol ( 6). It could be due to its power and its dramatic reduction in the effects of endogenous testosterone which is essential for well-being.
Superdrol Cycle
Bodybuilders usually take between 10-20mg Superdrol daily for 4 to 6 weeks. Some of the most advanced bodybuilders can may take as much as 40 or 30mg however, this is actually playing Russian roulette on your health.
Due to its catastrophic effects on the liver the Superdrol cycle of 4 weeks is enough for the majority of bodybuilders.
Superdrol dosages must be spread throughout the day since Superdrol is extremely fast-acting. So, to ensure constant amounts of serum testosterone users can take 10mg in the morning, and 10 mg at night.
Dosing a whole day's worth in one go is likely to result in fewer benefits and more severe negative effects, since testosterone levels decrease and decrease in stability (with peak and troughs).
Important: Strictly no alcohol or supplements/medications that compromise the liver should be administered whilst taking Superdrol.
500 mg/day of TUDCA should be consumed to prevent liver damage and 4g/day of fish oil to limit the risk of blood pressure spikes that are large.
Superdrol shouldn't be mixed with other steroids because of its high toxicity. Anadrol, Winstrol, Dianabol and other hepatotoxic steroids must be avoided due to their hepatotoxic effect.
Superdrol Review
Here is an video of Dan who is in Thailand in Thailand, where he explains the effects of Superdrol on him and the results he got.
Dan has used a variety of steroids before , and was observant with his Superdrol program and kept the dosage to 20 mg per day and not doing for more than three weeks. It was enough time to witness an immediate change in his body and at the gym - lifting 20-3olbs.
Superdrol Before & After Pictures
These photos were found through forums for bodybuilding from people who had taken Anadrol.
The user re-cycled Superdrol over four weeks with 30 mg/day during week 1, and 40 mg/day for weeks 4 and 5.
He claimed to have gained 22lbs during his bulking sessions and eating at a high calorie level.
The percentage of body fat in his body has only increased a little.
This is a remarkable improvement, given that steroid users is likely to struggle to increase their strength in the initial few cycles. Superdrol is not often taken by beginners, but it is still able to boost strength and muscle size to new heights.
This user used Superdrol for about a month, and said the possibility of cutting.
You can observe in the picture, his back thickness has significantly increased despite eating in an calorie deficit.
The consumption of calories for maintenance or excess is the best way to maximize muscle and strength gains from Superdrol. However his results were impressive.
The user said that he gained 10 pounds, which could be close to 15lbs of muscle mass taking into account the month's worth loss.
He also stated that he had made most of his gains in the 3rd and 4th weeks of his cycle.
FAQ
Superdrol vs Anadrol
Superdrol as well as Anadrol are a bit alike Both being extremely potent and harmful oral steroids.
Superdrol mg/mg is significantly stronger and that is why it only requires 10-20mg to achieve great results. For comparison, a normal Anadrol dosage is 50 to 100mg.
The primary difference between these 2 steroids is the fact that Superdrol doesn't count as estrogenic. Therefore, you will not be prone to gynecomastia or water retention issues. While on Anadrol the water retention is nearly certain , and gynecomastia can be a possibility ( 7, 8).
The two steroids mentioned above should be taken by experienced bodybuilders due to their extreme impact on liver and heart. These two steroids should not be used together.
SUPERDROL REVIEW:
Anabolic steroids have been an important factor in the bodybuilding community that continuously is striving to get a bigger and stronger body! The man-made hormones help achieve various objectives that are primarily focused on muscles and the reduction of intramuscular fat. Go here for more information on how to purchase Superdrol Alternative
An example of anabolic steroids is methasterone and is often called "Superdrol" in fitness circuits. Superdrol is an extremely potent anabolic, which many people use for muscle growth and bigger pumps. The bulking ingredient is oral active, in contrast to intravenous drugs which require injections for dosage. Visit this link to purchase Superdrol Alternative
Due to its high anabolic index as well as a user-friendly quality, Superdrol has a pretty impressive customer base both in bodies and athletics.
Superdrol vs Dianabol
Superdrol as well as Dianabol Dianabol are very similar, with both being muscle-building and strength-building supplements. Both are oral.
But the primary differentiator from Superdrol to Dianabol is that Dianabol is more estrogenic and has therogenic side effects.
Dianabol smells sweet, and therefore is associated with water retention and possibly the development of gynecomastia (whereas Superdrol does not).
Dianabol is not specifically androgenic ( 9) however Superdrol is when used.
So, Superdrol is likely to lead to more cases with hair loss and acne, and prostate growth.
But, it raises the question, do these attributes are really what make Superdrol different from other 'typically rough steroids? It is an effective drug that could best complement your bulking cycles? Like other AAS, it's recommended to keep an appropriate distance from!
What's Superdrol?
Superdrol is an artificial anabolic androgenic steroid that has the name methasterone or methyldrostanolone among the medical profession. It was initially advertised as a boost in performance and prohormone, to attract the fitness world specifically. This was different from other steroids that emerged as a medical treatment was regarded as an anabolic.
Sure, Superdrol had the advantages of being an over-the-counter drug that was widely sold to the general public. The FDA however discovered this fraudulent marketing in 2006, which led to a complete ban in 2012.
According to the popular perception, Superdrol taps into endless increase in muscles and strength. It's an oral drug that is user-friendly especially for people who feel scared of injections and needles!
In essence, the prescribed drug has very high bioavailability, which can be a lucrative deal for people who want to gain mass amounts. However, this illicit drug can pose serious risks and risks to health, particularly for the heart and liver.
What is Superdrol doing on the body?
Methyldrostanolone is an altered variant of Drostanolone which functions as the steroidal hormone that is active that is present in the compound. In actual fact it also encompasses the methyl group between the 17th and 2nd carbon ranking.
In essence, they are changes that increase its anabolic tendencies and raise its score up to 400.
The mechanism that it employs to produce the bodybuilding effects of Superdrol is not different from other anabolic drug like steroids , or SARMs. It mimics the effects of testosterone which is a male sexual hormone that is known for its anabolic properties or increasing anabolism.
Superdrol binds with the androgen receptors in the muscles and stimulates androgen signaling, which results in an increase in the synthesis of protein. The metabolic process aids in the creation of protein which is then a contributing factor to the recovery of muscle tissue and increases in the muscle mass.
Superdrol half-life is brief (8-12 days) and the traces of it persist in the system for about 48 hours.
Here to buy Superdrol Alternative
Superdrol Benefits:
The effectiveness of this substance has been an ongoing problem. The reason for this is that the drug is readily available in the black market in which dilution and imitation of substances are common practice.
However, experts who have used the Superdrol cycle have claimed that it's an extremely potent steroid which can lead to significant gains. The improvements usually occur in areas of muscle recovery, growth as well as athletic performances.
Certain sure-fire gains from uperdrol gains include:
- Muscle growth:
The steroid plays a crucial part in the development and growth of muscles. One can achieve between 15 and 20 pounds. Its main reason is its capacity to increase protein synthesis that makes muscle building after intense workouts easier
- Hyper Strength:
Superdrol is a powerful stimulant for competition and progressive overload by gradually stepping upwards the intensity levels. This comprehensive approach can be compared to the characteristics of testosterone which is primarily responsible to increase muscular strength and power
- More rapid recovery:
Making the investment in intense training is one of the ways to increase your mass. the second option is to help you recover from your workout. Superdrol can be extremely effective in stimulating muscle recovery, which includes repairing and growing muscles after intense training sessions.
- Bigger pumps:
The urge to pump is nothing less than a bodybuilder's itch! Superdrol is a great choice for that puffy look. The steroid enhances glycogen absorption within the muscle cells, which significantly affects the way that muscles contract or pump.
- Higher vascularity:
The steroid is responsible for the dry growth and increase in vascularity which enhances the masculine appeal. In contrast to many substances, it doesn't aromatize, enhance progesterone and estrogen levels, or convert into estrogen. It therefore does not interfere with muscle definition by increasing the retention of water on the extracellular level.
Superdrol:
The dose of Superdrol dosage between 10 and 20 mg are usually utilized to obtain the highest results. The typical course lasts four weeks, however some prefer to extend it up to 5-6 weeks.
Some also opt to a stronger intensity, such as 30 or 40 mg per period. Be aware that this steroid is very harmful to the liver and overall health. Any variation in its dosage or duration could cause grave damage.
Since Superdrol is potent and operates rapidly it is possible to reduce the amount they consume daily in two. It is possible to consume 10 mg of the drug at the beginning during the day, preferring in the morning and then another 10mg later during the night. This way, they will reduce the damage to their testosterone levels. testosterone and reduce the risk of adverse consequences.
But, despite the warnings take care not to think that Superdrol will be kind to the user in any form. Like all AAS the drug is harmful to health and requires a strict supervision throughout the duration of treatment. To reduce the stress placed for the liver stay clear of all prescribed medications, PEDs, or stacking of other steroids.
If not, it could cause liver toxicity, which could or might not require a reverse gear.
Superdrol Side Effects:
In general, experts discourage Superdrol use for novices due to their weak tolerance to its toxic properties. According to members of the UCLA Olympic Lab, it is extremely dangerous that can cause serious harm to users. While ignoring its power the extent of damage and toxicity that it creates is higher and more rapid over other AAS.
A few anabolic side effects of Superdrol include:
- A discordance between HDL and LDL caused by hepatic lipase enzyme activation
- Constrictions of blood vessels lead to an explosive increase in blood circulation
- Jaundice and liver toxicities result from the constant break down of this compound (C-17 the alpha-alkylated as well as methylated)
Superdrol's ability to not convert into estrogen is an added benefit to the benefits of the medication. Since estrogen regulates cholesterol, it can negatively impact how much HDL and LDL within the body. Additionally, it has an androgenic score of 20. It is however, awe-inspiring that this steroid can cause more androgenic side effects .
A few androgenic complications of Superdrol include:
- Patterns of alopecia
- Prostate enlargement
- Women are more susceptible to virilization
- Hypogonadism that needs a PCT
- Depression caused by low levels of endogenous testosterone
Superdrol Reviews:
In general Superdrol has a very high efficiency rate. However, those who take Superdrol dosages have claimed that it significantly affects the health of their loved ones, and this indicates its severe side effects.
One example is that a user from Australia says that the overall experience with Superdrol was amazing. In contrast to other steroids he's utilized in the past the anabolic proved to be stronger than he expected.
The course was a standard 4-week program and adhered to the prescribed 20 mg/day limit. However, despite the fact that the program was short compared to other steroids however, there was a clear physical impact on his muscle. The doctor also noticed a noticeable distinction in strength.
At the end of thirty days, his physique had grown another 20 pounds!
However, on the other side the 32-year old, well-nourished gym member claims to be experiencing adverse negative effects. He observed an increase of his own natural testosterone and an increase in blood pressure to dangerous levels. He claims that he has been suffering from symptoms of jaundice which led to a treatment plan to restore health.
The Superdrol before and after:
Cycling Superdrol was more simple compared to the anabolic steroids for mass-gainers. This is due to it being readily accessible as a bodybuilding supplement or prohormone but it was not a steroid for the general public.
There's a lot of feedback from users and the majority of them pertain to the purpose of bulking. For instance, a person took 30 mg/day for 7 days before then switched to 40 mg/day for 28 days consecutively. The result was a five-week course at a lower intensity in comparison to the normal limit and time. In the time the student was following an intense calorie diet and was lifting extremely hard..
At the end of his workout the workout, his muscles had hit the record weight of 22lbs. of development, with a minimal percentage of fat. This is a radical change that involves muscle hypertrophy, which is the main reason for an overall stronger, larger frame.
In addition, one user adhered to the program for four weeks in order to trim fat while eating a deficit diet. The results are remarkable, since there was visible increases in size and tone of his back during the third week and fourth week. Although there was a boost of 10 pounds in muscle growth experts attribute the increase to 15 lbs, keeping the fat loss of 5 pounds margin in the back of their minds.
In all honesty Superdrol is an extremely harmful steroid at any concentration. While it is a great way to move close to your targets, it can cause negative effects for everyone, even those who are experts!
Legal Alternative for Superdrol
Legal alternative to steroids is a wise option for those who are fitness enthusiasts and also put health first. These are all natural substances that don't affect your health and can help you achieve the desired physique improvement or other benefits for fitness.
One product that could effectively replace Superdrol can be replaced with D-Balby CrazyBulk.
D-Bal is a broad method of boosting the strength and growth of muscles in a legal and secure manner. The natural formulation packs a powerful powerhouse of Ashwagandha Tribulus terrestris MSM as well as Suma plant in scientifically appropriate strengths. The synergistic effect of these components promotes more rapid growth of testosterone and protein synthesizing.
When you use D-Bal, you will experience faster muscular recovery, a growth in dimensions, as well as the capacity to slash through your workouts with Hulk-like fury!
frequently asked questions:
What is the kind of steroid does Superdrol belong to?
Contrary to the common belief that was deliberately created by high-level marketing professionals, Superdrol is a androgenic anabolic steroids (AAS). It is not some dietary supplement, performance-enhancing formula, or prohormone.
This is a chemical chemical that is able to bind to androgen receptors within muscles. It, like other AAS is able to build mass.
The product of testosterone also improves strength and allows you to recuperate faster following training. But, if we look at the side effects of steroids we'll find that Superdrol is not an exception. It can cause serious health issues and is hepatotoxic.
How is Superdrol's speed?
Expect gains in strength after 3 days of taking the pills, while the increase in fat-free mass will take three weeks.
Is Superdrol toxic?
It can cause mild-to-serious liver damage based on the duration and strength of usage.
What is Superdrol's the half-life?
The steroid is a short half-life which is estimated by experts to be between 8 and 12 hours.
How often do I need to consume Superdrol?
For the best Superdrol results it is recommended to take 10mg of the drug in the morning, and 10 mg at night. A typical cycle will conclude after four weeks. But, some prefer to extend their cycle by 5-6 weeks but at the expense in terms of health.
Is superdrol legal?
AAS, which is orally active, is an Schedule III drug. Thus, purchasing selling, consuming, or using Superdrol is a crime to improve your physique or athletic performance.
Do you have the option of using Superdrol as the First Cycle?
For beginners, it is best to stay clear of Superdrol due to its toxic nature. It is the last drug a beginner should ever contemplate using.
There's no reason anyone who is new to the sport should use Superdrol since the testosterone cycles is more secure and extremely effective in generating incredible muscle and strength gains.
The use of Superdrol as the initial cycle is the equivalent of jumping directly to the bottom while beginning to learn how to swim.
A beginner might be able to consume Superdrol and not be hurt when they took a small dose, such as 5 mg daily. These low doses aren't often used by bodybuilders, so it's not clear whether novices would get as positive results with 5mg/day of Superdrol in comparison to 350 mg per week of testosterone.
Can you use Superdrol to Cut?
Superdrol is an effective drug to cut. Its effects are androgenic practice, so when coupled with a calorie deficit, you can expect an increase in fat loss.
Its capability to produce huge and full-muscles (due to glycogen that is added) is the reason why many bodybuilders use it in a brief period prior to competing.
But, the question that users can be asking is:
Are taking Superdrol for several weeks the best way to cut?
The most likely answer is not.
Results of cutting can be largely influenced on their diet and exercise routine. The powerful steroids may cause an appearance that is more dry and accelerate the loss of fat, but they aren't likely to be worth the cost of the pressure Superdrol places upon the body.
The best choice for a compound to cut would be Anavar since its adverse effects are mild in comparison to Superdrol. Additionally, Anavar is very capable of eliminating fat and adding muscle mass, especially when you are in an calorie deficit.
Summary Pros and Cons
Superdrol is among the strongest anabolic steroids on the market, and its effects on strength and muscle mass are tremendous.
It's possibly the best drug to transform your body rapidly, with a very short duration of half-life (8-12 hour). Therefore, the effects can be seen within the first few days of an exercise.
Superdrol's main drawback is its toxic nature particularly for the heart and liver.
It's one of the most dangerous steroids that a bodybuilder could take, so it is imperative to exercise extreme caution in the event of using this substance.
A word of caution The general rule is that it's not advisable to combine Superdrol on top of other compounds. prudent doses must be taken and cycles limited to a short duration.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.