Superstar Dermatologist Dr. Shawana Vali Shares Her Secrets To Scar-Free Skin

‘Many of my clients present with a history of acne in their teens or early twenties, whilst the acne may now under control through my advanced medical grade skin programme and a multi-modality approach to resurfacing, they are often left with scarring which can be more distressing than the active acne itself.'
Acne scarring can present in a various ways, ice-pick scars are deep, narrow pitted scars, rolling scars are wide depressions, boxcar scars are broad with sharply defined edges, or atrophic are flat or depressed scars, and hypertrophic or keloid scars are thick protruding and discoloured scars.
'The approach I take to treating the scar will vary dependant on the type; atrophic and rolling scars respond well to fractional micro-needling and ablative lasers, where hypertrophic scarring may require intralesional steroids or surgical revision. Ice-pick and boxcar scars, the most common post-acne, respond well to a multi-modality approach.’
Dr Vali suggests a 3 month programme combining prescription grade topical skin-care with a comprehesive protool, with deep fractional micro-needling and chemical resurfacing. During this time, she suggests scar subcision with hyaluronic acid to heal the scarring from the inside-out.
’Tissue injury such as inflammatory or cystic acne creates fibrotic scar tissue, a build up of thick, cross-linked collagen fibres that tether to the underlying tissue leading to the depressions and uneven skin texture. Whilst I work on the outer anatomical planes with my Ego programme and Facialis protocol, I combine this with an internal technique ensuring that all anatomical layers are treated. Scar subcision involves the insertion of a cannula into the deep dermis to break down the fibrosis and release tortion. I use a fan technique to break the bands and you can see an instant release of depressed scars. I combine this with a low molecular weight hyaluronic acid infiltrated in the deep dermis to regenerate collagen production and provide support in the areas where scar tissue has been subcised.’
ftercare involves adhering to a strict regime of By Dr. Vali Adaptive Skincare, including her Superstar Gamechanger which contains Dr Vali’s patented BAC12 molecule.
‘The By. Dr Vali Adaptive Skincare was formulated by myself and my team of expert biochemists over four years. I created a transporter molecule which allows 12 active ingredients to penetrate deep into the reticular dermis. Most over-the-counter cosmetic products don’t stimulate any real cellular change and work only on the outer layers of the epidermis, however my BAC12 molecule allows these prescription grade ingredients to activate in the medical layer.’
Working to brighten the skin, reducing post inflammatory hyperpigmentation and smoothing the appearance of scars, fine lines and wrinkles, the Ego regime prescribed by Dr Vali promises make-up free skin in 3-4 months. She combines this with daily use of her newly released skin-tech device, Cutis.
‘Cutis is my german engineered micro-contouring device, which has trans-anatomical oscillations making it the most powerful skin toy on the market. Over 5 protcols, the Cutis works to depuff, lift and tighten, increase radiance, relieve tension and contour. For targeting scarring, I recommend using the ‘radiance’ protocol which delivers specific pulsations and oscillations to increase blood-flow and oxygenate the skin whilst stimulating vasodilation.'
