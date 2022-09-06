Supontis And Polygon: Two Coins To Watch In 2022

The DeFi space has never been hotter despite the bearish market. With coins like Polygon and Supontist presenting amazing functionalities and blockchain cross-linking properties, it is now important that many up-and-coming DeFi tokens present tangible products and features that can compete in the current market craze.
Polygon, formerly called the MATIC Network, came about as an Ethereum scaling solution. It offered a Layer 2 solution to Blockchain communications, functioning as a cross-bridge between two blockchain platforms. With its features, Ethereum transactions became cheaper and faster, using extremely fast side chains that run alongside the main Ethereum blockchain.
Supontis (SUP) on the other hand is also very much like Polygon in being a cross-chain bridge too, possessing the same qualities that make Polygon special. The Supontis platform facilitates asset transfer between Ethereum, Binance, Fantom, and Tron blockchain networks. However, It will feature a staking component and include a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) in its governance, allowing holders to draft and vote on governance proposals. A feature that increases the functionality of Supontis over Polygon.
Ethereum Scaling Network - Polygon
Polygon (MATIC) released way before Supontis, is an Ethereum token powering the Polygon Network. While Users can use the Polygon Network to deposit or transfer Ethereum in the Polygon Smart Contract, the MATIC token was majorly used to partake in proof of pay consensus and pay transaction fees. As its sidechain is secured by proof of stake, it can also be staked through the official Polygon Wallet to receive monetary rewards in return.
Based on data curbed from Coingecko MATIC experienced massive gains last year and saw an increase in price from $0.01 on 1st January 2021 to $2.97 on the 27th of December, a 29,700% profit turnover! It follows that in 2022, based on different predictions, the increasing number of users and investors on the platform, MATIC prices could still soar to greater heights.
The Supontis Token And Its Market Performance So Far
The Supontis token (PON) is a BEP20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. The BEP20 token standard extends into ERC20 and is compatible with both BEP2 and ERC20, an added advantage. There are numerous projects on the Binance Smart Chain, but the supontis token's market presale prices offer great returns. The marketing team is working to see that the presale, during which a very large portion of the token's coffers would be distributed, and the marketing campaign, increase the value of PON.
The Supontis presale price, set at $0.0056 could reap massive dividends once launched on the cryptocurrency market and set into the main circulation. However, the scale the cryptocurrency market would most likely use to measure profitability lies in the functionality, uniqueness, and value the PON token offers. This is what is bound to attract investors that could make Supontis the next gold mine.
Supontis is yet to launch its IDO which is expected to follow after the presale on PancakeSwap. Until then, the presale is augmented with huge bonuses and rewards that include instant sign-up bonuses of up to 6%, and additional bonuses when you buy PON with any top crypto asset like USDT, BTC, LTC, and ETH, among others.
Conclusion
It follows that if Polygon was able to make massive gains in 2021 after its release, with the potential to still increase its value in 2022, Supontis, a newer and better polygon could do more, especially with its uniqueness and low cost of operability. Supontis staking component and DAO gives it an edge over other coins in the market.
Website: https://supontis.com
Presale: https://register.supontis.com/register