Surendra Kumar Jain’s new book ‘Narendra Ke Naam Surendra Ki Paati’ witnesses a mega launch

New Delhi (December 1st, 2022):- The grand book launch of Veteran Publisher and Philanthropist Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, Chairman of Vidya Prakashan Mandir (Pvt) Ltd. was held successfully on November 30th, 2022. The event was organised at the Devrath Auditorium, Big Bite Resort, Meerut Bypass Road, Meerut to officially launch the book- ‘Narendra Ke Naam Surendra Ki Paati’. The mega book launch event witnessed participation of numerous eminent personalities across a plethora of sectors like Media, Publishing, Politics, Social Welfare, etc. Post the book launch that commenced at 10:30 am in the morning concluded 2 hours later at 12:30 pm in the afternoon. Shri Surendra Kumar Jain was appreciated for his attempt to inspire people to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to contribute in the upliftment of the society by dignitaries who were a part of his book launch event. The book launch was followed by lunch and a media interaction with the author of the book, Shri Surendra Kumar Jain.
His Holiness Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, Parmadhayaksh Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, graced the book launch with his august presence and was invited as the Chief Guest for the book launch event of Shri Surendra Kumar Jain. He also stated that “The countrymen should use this book as a gift to other countrymen as he found the book to have the potential to invoke a sense of responsibility for the country.” Adding further, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji said “I have observed Surendra Jain's book and contemplated and meditated on it and I feel describing it as a book that calms the curiosity of the intellectual class of the country. I deeply believe that this book will answer the questions of the people and give a new direction and energy to the intellectuals of India.”
Additionally, several other prominent personalities also were part of the event which included names like Swami Jayant Saraswati (Founder of Kanvashram), Mr. Rajendra Agarwal (Honourable Lok Sabha MP, Meerut-Hapur Parliamentary Constituency), Padma Shri Prof. J.S. Rajput (Former New Delhi NCERT Chairman) and Dr. Somendra Tomar (Honourable Minister of State For Energy of Uttar Pradesh).
Praising Shri Surendra Kumar Jain for writing this book, Mr. Rajendra Agarwal (Honourable Lok Sabha MP, Meerut-Hapur Parliamentary Constituency) said, “I personally know Surendra Jain Ji very well. He is a humble, honest social worker and entrepreneur. The written book will give a positive vision to the society and I wish him all the very best.” Joining Mr. Rajendra Agarwal in praising Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, Shri Prof. J.S. Rajput (Former New Delhi NCERT Chairman) stated, “All the dimensions of the leadership that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the country have emerged in Surendra Jain's work with great simplicity, decency and goodwill and I wish him all the very best for the book.”
Apart from them, Padma Shri awarded Playback Singer - Kailash Kher also graced the book launch and energised the event with his melodious singing performances. He also interacted with people present out there. Anamika Jain and Saurabh Jain, known for their extensive work in the realm of Poetry, also were present at the event. The organisers of the event- Mr. Saurabh Jain (MD, Vidya Prakshan) and Dr. Rohit Khoker (CTO, Vidya Prakshan) thanked all the guests and dignitaries for gracing the event.
An elated Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, post the launch of his book- Narendra Ke Naam Surendra Ki Paati, stated, “There is no doubt that our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just a prolific orator but a good communicator as well. The same can be testified by the fact that he started this unique programme of ‘Man Ki Baat’ to communicate with the citizens and to talk about his thoughts and views on a plethora of issues. I, myself have written numerous letters to him however, I never received a reply from him. This is what prompted me to pen down this book in which I have, in-depth, put forth a public-friendly proposal for the Modi- led BJP government which will help improve the living conditions of many.”
About the Book- Narendra Ke Naam Surendra Ki Paati
"Narendra Ke Naam Surendra Ki Paati" is a beautifully compiled collection of eleven letters addressing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In the book, the Author, Shri Surendra Kumar Jain has smartly drawn a vivid word picture of the contemporary scenes of India. The author has successfully expressed and highlighted emotions like joy and sorrow of joyful lives as well as the grief of their fellow countrymen through these letters.
The book has been compiled by Shri Surendra Kumar Jain and numerous top-notch political figures have praised the author for his endeavours in writing a book about Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh conveyed her best regards to Shri Surendra Kumar Jain and the entire team at Vidya Prakashan Mandir (P) Limited. Additionally, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, GoI, also praised Shri Surendra Kumar Jain for his efforts and thanked him for penning down this book that will inspire millions of Indians to live a life for the cause of Social Welfare. Apart from them, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also congratulated Shri Surendra Kumar Jain on successfully completing his book and also wished him luck for the launch
