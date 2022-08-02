Suriavelan's directorial Adi Penne becomes a music sensation as it make fan obsessed with its lyrics

1.How was Adi penne success for you ?
-
It was highly unexpected and a surprise for Adi Penne to have gained its immense success said the CEO of 360 entertainment production, Mr Suriavelan.
The song made its debut on the popular Tamil television series "Naam” and has surpassed 200 million views available on YouTube.
The famed song was made a last minute addition to the already scheduled four songs available from the series. As difficult as the tune is, the composition plays on a 7/8th signature. A seven count song that’s both pleasant to hear and sing. Adi Penne’s composition took 6 months to produce. The lyrics tell a story of a man’s love for his wife and child in its purity.
The 32 part series “Naam”, follows the journey of a band who struggled their way from rags to riches and a man who had lost everything with only revenge on his mind. The song is weaved and intertwined with the show, strumming not only harps but also the strings of our hearts.
There are 3 versions of Adi Penne available currently on most music platforms and there’s talks about a fourth reprise of the potentially evergreen song.
-
2.Describe your directorial journey ?
-
Our earliest endeavours began as early as 2014. Along with my friends, Stephen Zechariah, Murali Murugan and Satesh Kumaran we formed a young and ambitious 360 productions. Almost 2 and a half years later, we release our first feature film, “Joe”. The movie was sold out in theatres on its first day of showing.
We were delighted when the movie was well received in both Singapore and Malaysia. The movie gained more reception when we released one of our many hit songs “Usuraiya Tholaichen”. This paved the beginnings of better content to come.
It wasn’t long before the publics interest peaked in anticipation for our original content. In one of our narratives, we created a 3 part music video love story. When the music videos for the songs ‘Usuraiya Tholachen”, “Sagiye” and “Vilagathey” are played in order, a story of love, lyricism and great music unfolds.
As 360’s popularity and public demand for content grew, we started working on television series pilots.
As part of an initiative held by Vasantham, we joined the tv pilot competition known as Muthal Parvai. We clinched the top prize with our winning story submission “Avatharam”. A griping and suspense filled psychological thriller that tails a serial killer who leads the police on a wild goose chase.
Something to look out for is Veteran actor Mr.Puravalan Narayanasamy who played the lead in our first movie “Joe”, delivered just as well a riveting performance on our television debut.
It was challenging to film during the covid season due to restrictions. With limited resources and crew, we decided to go on and film the knee slappingly hilarious dark tv satire “Mithara”. A witty comedy with punchlines and jokes delivered at perfect timing.
-
3.How was Naam’s reception ?
-
We were overwhelmed by the reception we received for “Naam”. We have immense gratitude and appreciation for the warmth and well wishers from an international audience.
-
4.We heard 𝒏𝒂𝒂𝒎 2 is coming?
As excited as we are for everyone to watch season 2 of the show, we are currently in post production. We really love what what we see so far and can’t wait to share it with everyone.
We took 54 days to shoot the series.
This filmaking journey had definitely thought me many improvements and a broader perspective of what our audience will want to see in future projects to come.
“Naam2” is due to be aired later this year and we are looking forward to sharing our show with you.
Thank you.