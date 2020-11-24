Survival Post Pandemic Days: Some Expert Tips by Vishal Jain

Our world is facing a very tough challenge nowadays. It's almost months, and there is no final solution for the novel coronavirus. However, scientists from all over the world are making dedicated efforts to discover the vaccine. But, till the vaccine launch, we have to keep calm and move forward for a better future. Moreover, we must maintain all the precautions and keep ourselves safe from probable threats.
Here are the much-awaited expert tips from the motivational speaker Vishal Jain. This famous youngster has gained immense popularity within a short span. Being a marketing professional, Vishal has faced a lot of things in life. Moreover, he understood how to prioritize things and attain success. In most of his blogs and Instagram posts, he tries to make the audience aware of these issues. Furthermore, he says that no problem is actually difficult till the time you decide to quit. Therefore, it is very important that you must have faith in yourself.
The COVID-19 Tips
Vishal always inspires people to lead a happy and healthy life. However, COVID-19 is the most-talked-about topic today. Therefore, the motivational speaker is all set to give useful tips for his followers over social media. As he is a popular figure no on the social network, people do take his words seriously. So, as a responsible person, Vishal decided to take this initiative to make the people aware of the current situation.
What Should You Do and Not Do?
Addressing the people from all over the world, Vishal expressed his deep concern about the present condition. COVID-19 has engulfed the whole world in one blow. However, he said that there is nothing to panic about if the citizens can follow some simple rules.
• Always wash your hands with soap or hand-sanitizers after coming from outside or before having food.
• Avoid physical contact
• Maintain social distancing when you are in a public place
• Avoid crowded places like a cinema hall, party, or restaurant
• Wear masks always or face shield.
• Use gloves as a safety measure
• Inform the doctor if you suffer from a heavy cold, breathing problems, high fever, or diarrhea
The young speaker also tells everybody that panic without any reason is not the solution. You have to go by the new normal and start life afresh. There is indeed no complete elimination of the danger yet. However, we will soon get relief. Until that time, we have to keep calm and continue to work after following all the Government rules and regulations.
However, it is better to avoid public transport or attending any social gathering. In case you are not feeling well, you must go for home quarantine. Vishal Jain has shared the emergency numbers of various state hospitals as well the central government COVID-19 centers. The doctors are expecting that the situation will come under control by the end of this year. After the failure of the last vaccine test, the situation is again back to the same condition. But, you can mitigate the spread of the disease by strictly maintaining the precautions.