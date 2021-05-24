Sushant Pal: An Engineer Turned Social Media Influencer Setting Fitness and Fashion Goals Before his Followers

Today we see the influence of the digital world a lot. Thanks to the way the social media platforms have flourished all these years. Many people today are seen engaged with these social media tools and one of these include the social media influencer – Sushant Pal. He is a young and dynamic man who is also a fitness and fashion freak apart from being a social media influencer. He is currently engaged with digital campaigns that surround health and fitness stuff. In this tough time, when the world is suffering from Covid 19, all that matters now the most is health and fitness.
Sushant very well understands this fact, hence of late his campaigns on social media are more about health and fitness. He says how the world is pitted with a plethora of problems with issues of Covid. Only those who are able to fight the complications of this virus who tend to remain strong and with good immunity. These days he is running such digital campaigns motivating his fans and followers to be fit and healthy. He smoothly carries out his mission educating them with his wise posts and useful content revolving around the said subject. He feels the responsibility of running such campaigns being a social influencer. Besides, he is also an influencer with good influence in the fashion world.
As he is also good in content creation along with having a fair amount of understanding about digital marketing, he ensures that he would use the influencer stature with utmost care and professionalism. His expertise in digital marketing has also helped him to launch several campaigns around fashion and health. He has a huge amount of followers on his Instagram handle with 25K followers. He is good at creating good video and inspirational content to churn out the campaign with professionalism. This has made him the center of attraction taking him on-board for a number of brands including both from fashion and health brands. These include the one called Puma and other similar companies to lead their health and fashion campaigns.
Sushant Pal: An Engineer Turned Social Media Influencer Setting Fitness and Fashion Goals Before his Followers
Today we see the influence of the digital world a lot. Thanks to the way the social media platforms have flourished all these years. Many people today are seen engaged with these social media tools and one of these include the social media influencer – Sushant Pal. He is a young and dynamic man who is also a fitness and fashion freak apart from being a social media influencer. He is currently engaged with digital campaigns that surround health and fitness stuff. In this tough time, when the world is suffering from Covid 19, all that matters now the most is health and fitness.