Sushmita Gupta

One fine day during the winters of 2015 Sumita Gupta realized that its becoming increasingly difficult to continue with her hobby of horticulture, one that she was leaving the house with a huge balcony and shifting to an apartment with small balconies and second that she was finding it very difficult to even walk few steps with ease because of her weight.
The girl who was supposed to be lean during her marriage had now doubled and reached a massive kilo of 92 of weight.
With weight came along thyroid or vice versa, acid reflux issues, knee joint issues.
She was badly upset about the thought of letting go of her hobby of horticulture.
The shock came when the orthopedic suggested for a knee replacement surgery at the age of 40. She has just been cured of chikenguinea and undergone a food pipe surgery. The orthopedic had also suggested to meet a dietician.
There was darkness all around and the entire family was concerned about it.
She thought of taking a second opinion, on her visit to her native place, she met an orthopedic who suggested that if she is able to shed some 20 kg, she can extend the knee replacement surgery for some more years.
She met a dietitian and followed a strict regime of died plan an lost some five kilos, this gave her a lot of confidence and she tried to walk some 500 meters with great difficulty each day. Another loss of 5 kilos through died gave her the much needed confidence and she started pulling off 1 km a day.
In the next 90 days she was pulling off 2, then 3, then 4 and finally 8 km each day with a strict healthy food and diet plan and two hours of yoga.
In 5 months time she was down to 66 from a massive 92 kg.
The saree clad lady moved upto a denim diva, there was a major transformation in her wardrobe, lifestyle, confidence and approach. She became an inspiration and over a dozen tried to repeat if but miserably failed to lose an inch or a kilo. It takes will power and commitment to do so.
Today, Sumita serves hundreds of people pro bono through her online yoga classes, It’s called “ Wah Life with Sumita”. She is a certified yoga teacher and a yoga coach to hundreds of students, she serves free.
So food matters, discipline matters, healthy habit matters, yoga matters, hobby matters, healthy lifestyle matters.
Sumita is an expert in horticulture and is associated with the following: Life member:
AIKGA (All India Kitchen Garden association
Executive member: Indraprastha Horticulture Society
Executive Member: Indraprastha Bonsai society
Member: ISOCS (Indian society of cacti and succulents)
Sumita has appeared in TV Show in:
Sanskar TV
Satsang TV
News18
ETV
Been written about in many magazines
She is an expert in terrariums (bottle gardens) and small tray gardens
She is also an expert in healthy home cooked food
Together with a strict regime of Yoga, Healthy Food and her hobby of horticulture, she is able to maintain her mind and body.
The pictures in the attachment will explain her much better .
Sumita Gupta can be contacted on 9899578980 and she stays in Delhi NCR.