Swarajshop creating a benchmark by facilitating wholesalers and retailers

Dressing up always feels incomplete without accessorizing and for that, jewelry has been playing an essential part in both men's and women’s lives. When it comes to jewelry, we see that there are a variety of styles. From Kundan jewelry to dainty ones to heavy bride jewelry, every piece has its own unique charm. There are many brands in the market that sell jewelry with special designs and patterns and one such platform that is adding value to the ornament industry is Swarajshop. Their extraordinary and handcrafted styles have made them people’s favorite and have helped them get an upper hand in the industry.
The brand has been selling different pieces of jewelry, from Kundan ones to pearl ones to traditional-style jewelry, they have it all. Not only this but the brand also deals in apparel and also has a wide collection of sarees like net saree, kanjeevaram saree, chiffon saree, georgette saree, etc. Additionally, they also have indo-western fits, shawls, kurtis, shawls, and much more stuff. Initially, the brand had to face a lot of difficulties as they used to get their products delivered through a third-party system. However, under the able leadership of the brand's founder, Mangesh, everything came in order. But after this the team Swarajshop was determined to provide a safe and reliable platform not only for customers but also for the wholesalers and retailers. Hence, the Swarajshop launched a ‘vendor function’ for easing the selling and buying process for everyone.
Catering to the wholesalers
If you are a wholesaler and are looking for a trustworthy jewelry brand to buy your products from then the Swarajshop is one for you. With their ‘quotation request list’ feature, a wholesaler can easily get the wholesale price list of products and can get products in bulk at the best price. Buying products from the Swarajshop with the purpose of selling them at retail price means that you will gain great profits as they have the best wholesale price.
Helping hand for retailers
If you are an independent jewelry business owner and are looking for a platform to sell your jewelry then there is no better option than the Swarajshop as their ‘vendor feature’ is equally beneficial for you. They allow you to easily list your products on the website, then even the product management product is easy. The Swarajshop’s features allow you to add or discontinue products, plus can look up to the sales as well. Also, they have made the selling process, even more, hassle free with their other features like sellers having full transparency and they can see all details about the orders they receive.
Team Swarajshop looks after all, be it buyers or sellers and for that, they make sure that every seller that joins their platform is trustworthy so that none of their customers are cheated on. So, if an ornament businessman wants to sell their products on their website then they are required to submit documents first for approval. If you are someone who is looking for a credible online store to buy jewelry from then the Swarajshop is the one for you.
