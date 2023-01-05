Swelling in Joint Could be a Sign of Arthritis: Advice by 10 Best Orthopedics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 05: The swelling and pain of one or more joints are symptoms of arthritis. Joint stiffness and pain are the primary signs of arthritis, and these symptoms often get worse with age. The best orthopaedic doctors offered the following suggestions regarding inflamed joints and ways to prevent arthritis.
Dr. Sushrut Babhulkar, MS (Orth), MCH (Orth) (UK), Sushrut Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur
If there is swelling around the joint, a specialist consultation must be sought asap. The possibility of abnormal loading of the joint leading to wear and tear and certain conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, gout, etc., must be ruled out immediately. All precautions must be taken early on to ensure the longevity and preservation of joints.
Dr. Syed Imran, Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon - Altius hospital and Orthocare Clinic, Bangalore
Joint swelling may be the first sign that your joint is drawing your attention towards it. Joint swelling occurs when the fluid gets accumulates around it and the tissues surrounding it. It can lead to pain, swelling, and stiffness. The most common conditions for it to occur are any injury, infection, or arthritis, which could be degenerative or due to a disease process.
It needs evaluation by doing x-rays of the affected joint and some blood tests as deemed necessary. It is important to get it treated early, as delay can lead to joint damage, and early treatment can facilitate complete function and pain-free life.
Dr. Ramkinkar Jha, MS (Ortho, AIIMS), Chief & Head Orthopaedics (III), Joint Replacement and Sports Injury specialist - Artemis Hospitals, Delhi NCR/ Gurgaon
Swelling in one or multiple joints occurs if there is either excess fluid collected in or around the knee joint (joint effusion) or because of swelling in tissue inside (synovitis or arthritis) or surrounding the joints (like bursitis). A swollen knee may be the result of trauma, overuse injuries, or underlying disease and must be consulted with orthopaedics. As per need, some testing can be requested.
Timely intervention can prevent, cure, or retard the progression of arthritis.
Dr. Chintan Doshi, Orthopedic Surgeon, DNB Ortho, D Ortho (Mumbai), FCPO, FPO (Singapore, USA),
Radicare Diagnostic Centre and Multi-speciality Clinic, Mumbai
Arthritis doesn’t only affect adults; it affects kids as well. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) in children and adolescents is unique in its presentation and does not only cause joint swelling.
The most common symptoms of JIA are severe joint pain, limping, joint swelling, and other systemic symptoms such as fever, rash, and so on. JIA is diagnosed with a classical presentation of symptoms with some specific blood tests. JIA may be present along with other systemic conditions.
JIA is treatable with medications and therapy. The prognosis for JIA is nearly excellent, and sometimes long-term management is required. Treatment of JIA most often needs expert guidance and dose adjustments. Children with JIA lead ordinary life without much effect on the quality of life in the future.
Dr. Tushar Mehta, MBBS, DNB (Ortho), MNAMS, Sports Injury & Regenerative Medicine Expert, Founder-The Ashar Clinics, Gurugram
Swollen joints happen when there is fluid in the tissues around the joints. It can be extremely painful and make the movement of the affected joints difficult. In some cases, swelling may cause affected joints to increase in size or appear to be of an odd shape.
Joint pain and swelling can affect more than one joint at a time.
Chronic joint pain and swelling may be caused by a "rheumatic" condition—a condition that affects your joints, bones, and muscles. There are more than 200 different kinds of rheumatic conditions, including arthritis, gout, and lupus.
The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, which we see most often at our clinic.
Dr. Chirag Arora, MBBS, MS DNB FICS, Shoulder & Knee Surgeon - CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon
Swelling around the joints, especially the knees, could be a warning sign of arthritis. Certain types of arthritis (inflammatory type) commonly present with stiffness and pain involving the hands, wrists, and knee joints, with severe morning stiffness of these joints. On the other hand, age-related arthritis (degenerative type) presents with more symptoms after activity or during the evening. This distinction is particularly crucial as the treatment and outcome between these two types are vast. Recommended initial treatment includes increasing activities, muscle-strengthening exercises, and joint supplements. Adequate intake of vitamin D and B12 and certain precautions, such as avoiding sitting on the floor, restricting stairs, and increasing daily walking, are known to delay the progression of the disease.
Dr. Abhishek Gupta, MS Orthopedics, FASM (USA), FSSI (S. Korea), Senior consultant Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement surgeon, Director - Ortho Wellness & Joints Clinic, Jaipur
Arthritis can be characterized by joint pain, swelling, stiffness, redness, tenderness and a reduced range of motion which typically worsen with age. The common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid, seronegative spondyloarthropathies and gout. Osteoarthritis causes the cartilage that covers the ends of bones to break down. In rheumatoid and lupus arthritis, the body's immune system attacks the joints. When the uric acid in the blood increases beyond normal, it crystallizes in the joints, causing gout. Risk factors for arthritis include family history, age, sex, previous injury, obesity, smoking, concomitant metabolic disorders etc. Your doctor may run some physical clinical tests and laboratory investigations or use imaging tools like USG or MRI to diagnose and quantify the disease and subsequently prescribe appropriate medication.
Dr. Rahul Kumar, MBBS, MS (Ortho), Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedic surgeon, Senior Consultant - Paras Hospital, Gurugram
Pain and swelling in joints, especially in the elderly population, are signs of arthritis. Swelling occurs due to synovitis and synovial effusion in the knee. Synovium is the inner lining of the knee joint, which produces synovial fluid. When inflamed in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, it gets swollen, becomes hyperactive, and produces copious amounts of synovial fluid, and the joint becomes very painful. These changes are further aggravated by cold weather and changes in atmospheric pressure. So if you are having swelling and pain in the knee, consult a specialist and get yourself evaluated.
Dr. Santosh Shetty, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MCh (Ortho), Robotic Joint Replacement, Criti Care Asia Group of Hospitals, Director & HOD of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement - Surana Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
Swelling and tenderness of one or more joints are common symptoms of arthritis. Symptoms of swollen joints include deep aching pain, a feeling of warmth, stiffness, and the inability to move them normally. Advanced tips to prevent joint inflammation - keep a healthy weight, keep your joints moving, use a good posture, exercise regularly, not smoke, and eat a healthy diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Avoid activities that involve high-impact and repetitive motion, such as running, jumping, tennis, and high-impact aerobics. Make sure to meet your doctor if you experience joint swelling after a serious injury that has no apparent cause and is accompanied by severe pain and fever and doesn’t subside or becomes severe enough to interfere with your daily life.
Dr. Sachin Rathod, MBBS, D'Ortho DNB Orthopaedic, Consultant Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon Saifee and Wockhardt Hospital, South Mumbai
Joint swelling, or joint effusion, is a fluid buildup in the soft tissue surrounding the joint or the joint itself. There are other symptoms of joint swelling, including stiffness, pain, redness, warmth, and an apparent loss of range of motion in the joint. Swollen joints can occur in joints throughout the body, depending on the exact cause.
Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, psoriasis, and septic arthritis cause joint swelling and can also result from other chronic conditions, illnesses, or acute injuries. Chronic swelling and discomfort can affect your work, social, or family life. There are things you can try to reduce the swelling on your own. However, you should see your doctor if your joint swells for no apparent reason or if the swelling hasn’t gone down after a few days.
