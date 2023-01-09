Swelling in Joint Could be a Sign of Arthritis: Advice by 10 Best Orthopedics

New Delhi (India), January 07: Dr. Karun Jain, MBBS, D'Ortho, MS (Ortho), MCh Ortho (UK), Senior Orthopedic, Sports Injury & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Pushpanjali Medical Centre & Shri Mahaveer Ortho Clinic, Delhi
Arthritis is the swelling of one or more joints, resulting in pain and stiffness in the affected joint. Arthritis develops when the shock-absorbing cartilage, a natural cushion for your bones, doesn't function normally. It can be either due to joint inflammation or to the wearing down of the cartilage over the years. Joint swelling and stiffness, which typically worsen with age, are the common features of arthritis. The most common types of arthritis found in the Indian subcontinent are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uric acid arthritis. Management varies depending on the type and stage of arthritis at the time of diagnosis. Arthritis is a progressive disease, meaning it worsens over time. Starting treatment earlier can prevent your joints from becoming damaged permanently.
Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, Director Orthopedics & Healthcity Hospital, Trauma & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Lucknow
Repeated joint pain and swelling in the joints without any injury are symptoms of arthritis. It leads to stiffness, reduced joint movements, and eventually leading to deformities. For a good quality of life without affecting your daily activities, it is vital to exercise regularly for muscle strengthening and joint mobilization of the affected joint. Walk in the sunshine, lead an active life, maintain body weight (remove the word control), have a balanced diet, a stress-free, disciplined life without bad habits like alcohol and smoking. The best treatment is physiotherapy and supplements, as advised by doctors. Follow it to avoid replacement surgery. The good news is that if everything fails, joint replacement surgery is a safe & rewarding answer.
Dr. Anurag Awasthi, Director- Orthopedics, Sports Injury & Joint Disorders - Kimaya Healthcare, Senior
Consultant at Artemis Hospital & C K Birla Hospital, Gurgaon
We often see patients between 20-45 present with pain or swelling in ankle/knee joints or foot joints.
Most of them have high uric acid levels in the blood. Another common reason for multiple joint pain, especially hand joint involvement, is rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
We always recommend screening our patients with joint pain for the RA factor and ANA.
Joint pain and swelling can be mostly controlled using anti-inflammatory medications or cold packs.
Remember: Joint pain or swelling for more than three weeks could be a sign of arthritis. Common arthritic conditions can be screened using blood tests or scans like ultrasound and MRI. Arthritis can be well controlled if detected early. Do not delay treating the symptoms using over-the-counter pain medications.
Dr. Jayakrishna Reddy, MS orthopaedic, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Specialised in Joint Replacement and Sports medicine-Arthroscopic surgeries, Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad
An increase in fluid in joint tissues causes swelling. Common causes are inflammatory arthritis, osteoarthritis, infection, and injuries. Autoimmune arthritis is inflammatory arthritis. Rheumatoid and gouty arthritis are the most common types, and they can occur at any age. Symptoms include morning stiffness and pain, and swelling affects small joints, shoulders, and knees and can interfere with day-to-day activities. Osteoarthritis—the wear and tear of cartilage seen with ageing—causes swelling and pain in the joints and is commonly seen in the knees, followed by the hips and shoulder joints. Infection is the result of bacterial, fungal, or viral causes of septic arthritis. Symptoms include pain, swelling, and fever. The swollen joint is a sign; the underlying cause should be diagnosed and treated appropriately to avoid complications.
Dr. Praneeth Reddy C.V, MS (Ortho), Fellow in Joint Replacement, Fellow in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery (Italy), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Swollen joints are due to an increase of fluid in the tissues surrounding the joint. Joint swelling occurs in different types of arthritis, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gouty arthritis, septic arthritis, etc. Osteoarthritis is caused by wear and tear and is more common in older people. Rheumatoid arthritis is inflammatory arthritis that can affect anyone at any age, including children, and causes the joints to become hot, swollen, and painful. Gouty arthritis is characterized by a sudden onset and primarily affects the great toe (in 50% of cases). Septic arthritis is caused by an infection in the joint and is characterized by severe pain with joint movement and a red, warm, tender joint.
Dr. G N Bandari, Hand, Wrist and Microsurgeon, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad
Arthritis is a wear-and-tear process of the body's joints that results in the loss of smooth cartilage that lines the joint surfaces. Such arthritis is commonly known to occur primarily in large joints such as the knees and hips. However, minor joint arthritis involving the multiple joints of the hand is not uncommon.
Rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis are the most common arthritis in the hands that causes joint swelling due to inflammation of the lining of the joints. Tendon ruptures and arthritis develop gradually, causing deformities in the knuckles and finger joints.
Early identification is needed to control such disease activities, which can prevent deformities and pain. Initial therapy would consist of anti-inflammatory medicines and splints. Once joints are badly affected, surgery is advised for deformity correction and pain relief.
Dr. Deep Chakraborty, MBBS, MS (Ortho), FICS (USA), diploma in sports medicine, Consultant Joint Replacement and Sports Injury - Narayana multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata
Swelling is a common symptom of developing arthritis, a group of inflammatory diseases that cause pain, stiffness, and joint swelling. Arthritis can affect people of any age, but it is most common in the elderly. There are two most common types: osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Swelling can occur in any joint, but it most commonly occurs in the hands, wrists, knees, and ankles.
Many treatment options are available for people with arthritis, including medications, physical therapy, and surgery. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen reduce inflammation and swelling in the joints. Physical therapy can help improve flexibility, strength, and range of motion in the affected joints. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to repair or replace the damaged joint.
Dr. Sanjeev Varma, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MBA (HCS), Orthopaedic & Wellness Consultant -Sanjeevan Clinic, New Delhi
Inflammatory arthritis is the most common cause of joint swelling; other causes include injury and infection. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis and is age-related, especially in women over 45. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which one's immune system attacks the membranes of multiple joints, causing pain and swelling.
When you have severe pain and fever and are not responding to routine measures that interfere with your daily routine, consult your doctor. Diagnosis and investigation consist of an appropriate history and examination, blood tests, radiological investigation such as an X-ray or an MRI, and joint fluid aspiration for testing. Treatment of joint swelling in the acute phase is rest, ice compression, elevation (RICE), and NSAIDs for pain and swelling.
Dr. Aditya Narula, MBBS, MS Orthopaedic, DNB Orthopaedics, Director - Aakaar Bone Care, Kanpur
Joint swelling is a fluid buildup in the soft tissue surrounding the joint or the joint itself. There are other symptoms of joint swelling, including stiffness, pain, redness, warmth, and an apparent loss of range of motion in the joint. Swollen joints can occur in joints throughout the body, depending on the exact cause.
Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, psoriasis, and septic arthritis cause joint swelling and can result from other chronic conditions. There are things you can try to reduce the swelling on your own. However, you should see your doctor if your joint swells for no apparent reason or if the inflammation hasn’t gone down after a few days. The treatments range from conservative management to arthroscopy to minimally invasive joint replacement.
Dr. Om Parshuram Patil, MBBS, MS Orth, FCPS, FCISS, Patil Clinic Dadar, Consultant Orthopaedic and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon - Apollo Spectra, Fortis, SRV Hospital & ACME Hospital, Mumbai
Keep your joints moving through their full range of motion by doing gentle stretches every day. Maintaining a good posture helps improve productivity and reduce stress on the joints. Know your limits, Balance activity and rest, and don't overdo it to manage weight. The presence of excess weight can worsen the symptoms of arthritis and contribute to the pain caused by it. Making incremental, permanent lifestyle changes resulting in gradual weight loss is often the most effective method of weight management. In addition to stressing the body's connective tissues, smoking causes inflammation of the joints. Hence, avoid smoking to prevent arthritis.
